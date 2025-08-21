Why did Drake delete his Kick account? Rapper's beef with streaming platform's co-owner Ed Craven explored, as Adin Ross reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Drake has become quite a common face on Kick through streaming and collaborating with well-known streamers on the platform. Meanwhile, a beef between Drizzy and the platform's co-owners has possibly begun, prompting the rapper to leave the platform and apparently delete his Kick account as well.

Several netizens seemed shocked when they discovered that they couldn't open the Canadian rapper's account. On August 20, DJ Akademiks shared a clip of Adin Ross getting shocked by seeing that Drizzy apparently left Kick.

According to wingg.com, on August 17, Drake appeared on the chat of Trainwrecks. The rapper then reportedly began expressing his anger towards the two other co-owners of the platform, particularly Ed Craven. Drizzy happened to call Ed a "snake" while extending support to Trainwrecks.

According to Dexerto, further in the chat, the rapper called Ed a "goof" and claimed that the co-owner was dissing Drake's fans too.

Meanwhile, fans began speculating the reason that led to Drizzy apparently leaving the streaming platform. The rapper has not clearly stated the reason as of now.

One user shared a tweet with a clip in which Adin Ross seemingly confirmed that Drake had cut ties with Kick. Another netizen believed that the demise of French streamer Jean Pormanove led the rapper to this decision.

Trainwrecks reacted to the claims made by Canadian rapper Drake

Dexerto reported that Trainwrecks noticed that comments made by the Family Matters rapper on his chat and seemingly agreed with him. The streamer stated that he felt the same way as the rapper, even after putting his all into Kick and Stake. Trainwrecks further said that when he got associated with these platforms, they weren't successful at all, even though they had been around for years already.

Trainwrecks added,

"Before I touched them, it’s not like they came live as a casino and then coincidentally I joined, they’d been around for five years before me, and they were nowhere relative to real success. Then, I joined, and instantly they became number one."

He further added that he should have had contracts in place. According to Trainwrecks, he didn't like having contracts but has learnt that these were necessary in a long run, particularly in the professional realm. He continued,

"I still can’t figure out if it’s a strategic move that’s used because if they were to fully admit everything I did, they would be fully giving me all the leverage, which would make me ask for much more."

Meanwhile, Kick had recently come under scrutiny after a French streamer passed away on livestream after facing days of alleged torture as well as abuse from fellow streamers. Many French officials questioned why they allowed such content to be on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Hotline Bling rapper had reportedly promised to cover the funeral costs of Jean Pormanove, the French streamer who died on livestream recently.

As of now, the reason behind Drake's Kick account getting deleted, is unknown. It is also unclear if the account has been removed permanently.