“Why are there 2 Celestes?”- Internet theory on D4vd’s alleged 15-year old death investigation goes viral

Celeste Rivas' body was found from a car reportedly registered to D4vd (Image via Getty)

The case of Celeste Rivas is under investigation, and D4vd has not directly responded on any platform after the 15-year-old’s dead body was recovered from the trunk of a car registered in his name.

While the case is yet to be resolved, an internet theory of two Celestes is now grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Notably, a video of the same is trending, which was shared by an individual active under the username of @JoshRPosts on X (formerly Twitter), with a caption that reads:

“#D4vd Why are there 2 Celestes?”

The clip featured the user claiming that Celeste has “two faces”, with one of them being 15 years old, and her name is Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The user continued revealing the alleged details about the “two faces” by saying:

“When her body was found, she had a shhh tattoo on her arm. Through her family’s confirmation, the police learned that she had a boyfriend named David. The second Celeste is 23-year-old Celeste Herrera, who frequently interacts with David on social media.”

The user stated that Herrera’s face reportedly resembles Rivas Hernandez, along with sharing a similar name. The user even claimed that both the Celestes are the same in terms of their “appearance and temperament.”

The user then spoke up on the possible reason behind the coincidence happening based on the identity of Celeste Rivas and referred to D4vd, as he stated:

“One possibility is that he had developed an obsession with the younger Celeste. The photos and tattoos hint at a one sweet relationship, but something terrible happened, and he could never see the younger Celeste again. So he’s searching for the next substitute. The older Celeste’s appearance seems like fate, sending him a stand-in with the same name and similar looks.”

The user questioned the safety of the “older Celeste”, saying that she has allegedly become the next target of D4vd and helps to “blur the public’s perception.”

Celeste Rivas’ family reportedly received a warning before her death

As per NBC 5 Chicago, the identity of the dead body found inside the vehicle was first confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office on September 17, 2025. Notably, the ongoing investigation also led to the cancellation of D4vd’s upcoming performances at different locations.

Celeste Rivas went missing in April last year. However, an insider close to her family opened up about a call allegedly received by Celeste’s mother a few months ago while speaking to The US Sun on September 19, 2025. The source told the outlet:

“I know someone called her mom and said, ‘stop looking for her, she’s fine.’ They told the family to take down the social media posts about her being missing.”

Celeste’s family was looking for her at the time and had even requested the authorities to help them in the matter. However, the call allegedly left the family worried, and they could not figure out anything on the steps they should take.

Meanwhile, Celeste Rivas’ family has not replied to the internet theory of two Celestes that was recently shared on social media.