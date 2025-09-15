Who is Raquel Debono? Conservative commentator slams Charlie Kirk fans over attempting to cancel critics

Raquel Debono calls out a section of Republicans for using cancel culture against certain liberals for their social media remarks (Image via Instagram/@raqisright)

Raquel Debono recently called out the admirers of Charlie Kirk for trying to cancel liberals for using their freedom of speech. The Instagrammer shared her dislike for the insensitive remarks, but defended the people’s right to speak. Debono said during her recent Instagram rants:

“I thought Republicans don't like cancel culture? So why are you indulging in this cancel culture vibe? Just why?. People on the right need to be stronger. We need to be better. And when people are attacking other people’s freedom of speech, that’s when we have a problem.”

For the unversed, Raquel Debono is a conservative influencer and entrepreneur based in New York City, known for her association with the Make America Hot Again (MAHA) campaign. Debono, an alumnus of the University of Toronto and the University of Miami School of Law, also served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Date Right.

She seemingly began organizing MAHA events after her stint with Date Right ended. At the same time, the right-wing influencer has also used social media to voice her political views and other opinions from a Republican standpoint.

Raquel Debono lashes out at Republicans trying to get people fired over social media remarks on Charlie Kirk

Debono addressed the prevalent cancel culture on social media in one of her recent Instagram reels. The conservative influencer spoke about many liberals saying “absolutely disgusting” things after Charlie Kirk’s demise.

She also spoke about the right-wing people trying to get certain liberals fired from their jobs, due to their insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk. She expressed her opinion on the cancel culture being enforced by a section of Republicans:

“Is that the Christian thing to do? Is that the, like, thing that Charlie Kirk would have wanted to see. Absolutely not.”

Raquel Debono highlighted:

“There’s two ways to do this. One way is doing your due diligence, making sure these people are truly evil and then attacking them. If that makes you feel good, go for it.”

Debono asserted that it’s not “her thing” to attack someone, unless they attack her personally. She also spoke about why Republicans should not be in favor of the cancel culture. Debono then highlighted a particular Twitter user, Olivia Krolczyk (without naming her), for calling out liberals on their remarks on Charlie Kirk.

Raquel admitted that she initially found it funny until the X user claimed she got “400 people fired from their jobs.” She asserted that she felt their posts were “absolutely disgusting,” but such people are entitled to their opinions. She continued:

“When Republicans act like liberals what purpose are we serving? Are we furthering the best interest of the Republican Party? Or are we doing the same things that liberals do to us? Are we going to stoop to their level? Are we going to try to get a loser fired from their loser job? It's not Christian. It's not conservative. It's not helpful.”

She called out Krolczyk again for claiming to contact over 400 employers to get liberals fired and asserted that she needs help. Raquel Debono also asked the users indulging in cancel culture “to get a job” themselves. For those unaware, Olivia Krolczyk had previously tweeted about reaching out to 471 employers regarding the remarks made by their employees.

I’ve officially contacted 706 employers, and delegated hundreds of other submissions to people who offered to help.



I will not stand for the vile, hateful comments made about Charlie and Erika Kirk. @NEWSMAX @edhenry pic.twitter.com/BgiW64wTsr — Olivia Krolczyk ✞ (@oliviakrolczyk_) September 14, 2025

Despite Debono calling out Krolczyk, the latter has continued to tweet about canceling people for their remarks. On Saturday, September 13, Krolczyk posted a clip of her speaking up during a Newsmax program. She claimed to have contacted 706 employers to get people fired. Krolczyk stated in her tweet that she “will not stand for the vile, hateful comments made about Charlie and Erika Kirk.”