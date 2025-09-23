What happened to Chance Gabellini? Author Jeanna Gabellini asks for prayers amid son’s surgery

Chance Gabellini, Jeanna Gabellini's son, was recently involved in an accident (Image via Facebook/Jeanna Gabellini)

Jeanna Gabellini urged her followers to pray for her youngest son, Chance Gabellini, last week, on Friday, September 19. The master business coach and author shared a clip of her child, but refrained from providing details on what happened. Jeanna wrote on Facebook:

“Prayers needed. Encouraging words and upliftment needed. See our youngest son healthy, being his fun and active self again. I don’t want to go into details and won’t be updating here as it’s extremely overwhelming.”

She continued:

“I really just need to borrow some of your positive vibes. I will read every post, even if I don’t comment. Your words mean more than you know.”

In a follow-up Facebook post Jeanna revealed that Chance was involved in an accident and endured multiple injuries, including broken bones, lacerations, and brain swelling. She thanked the readers for their prayers and support and further asked:

“Please keep Chance in your prayers. Please imagine him surfing behind our boat next summer, and me posting lots of fun videos. Keep our family in your prayers so that we stay positive and sane through this.”

Jeanna shared on Saturday how the last 48 hours ruined her, but encouraging words from her followers and their support have been comforting. She also revealed about Chance’s surgery to relieve the pressure from brain swelling. Jeanna added:

“He’s now going to heal. There’s a repair or more to do on him, but last night was the most critical (and scary). It’s gonna require us to dig deeper for strength and faith To support our son’s recovery. But I KNOW he’s trooper and will be making us laugh again soon.”

Jeanna wrote about feeling grateful and relieved to see her son alive. She also shared that her husband, Steve Crews, has been staying at the hospital with Chance. The author also appreciated the medical staff for being empathetic.

Jeanna Gabellini shares updates about Chance Gabellini’s recovery

The Rock Your Profits author’s son, Chance Gabellini, was hospitalized and underwent surgery following an accident. Jeanna revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday that her son’s brain swelling had improved after two days of the procedure. She also shared that Chance will remain in an induced coma for nearly six more days. Jeanna added:

“I’m happy he gets to be in la la land while his body works through the worst part of the trauma.”

Jeanna Gabellini also acknowledged the support his family received from the visitors at the hospital. She also recounted that her other son, Lucky, had seen his brother for the first time in days since his accident. Gabellini revealed:

“Lucky had been at a spiritual retreat since the morning of Chance’s accident (divine intervention) and we chose to let him enjoy that amazing experience before sharing this nightmare with him. It was the right move. But I’m SOOOOOO glad he’s home with me now.”

Talking about the uncertainty around the time of recovery, Jeanna wrote:

“Chance could be in the hospital for a few weeks or a couple of months. It’s a wait and see thing. My vote is to have a blow-your-mind recovery story filled with miracles.”

She appreciated her husband, Steve, for being by their son’s side throughout. Jeanna also recognized their families and close friends for being supportive and praised the nurses.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the author shared about Chance Gabellini undergoing another surgery, claiming she doesn't want to know all the details. She also shared an encouraging update from her husband, who texted her:

“Great news, Chance is doing excellent today. They have reduced some of the various drugs/medication/whatever this stuff is, they’ve got him on a protein shake that runs through the lines and gives him nutrition.”

Elsewhere in her post, she hailed Steve as her “miracle” and wrote:

“Steve remains a rock. He is loving on that boy 24/7. He did go home for an hour or two for the first time, which is GOOD. I don't know how he stays in the hospital day and night. He's my miracle right now. I know our boy is being watched over so I can stay sane.”

While she again thanked the Neuro Trauma ICU team at John Muir Hospital, Jeanna also acknowledged her clients. She expressed her gratitude towards her clients for letting her serve them and helping her through the crisis by allowing her to coach.