What did Whoopi Goldberg joke about President Trump? Comedian rips Sunny Hostin's note, calling correction 'Ridiculous'

During the Monday, November 3 broadcast of 'The View,' a brief flash of tension erupted on‑air when Whoopi Goldberg, visibly annoyed, was handed a note by Sunny Hostin in the middle of their conversation. The panel, also dissecting President Donald Trump's actions and the stubborn government shutdown, took a twist when the 69‑year‑old Goldberg slipped a quip about Trump "using an autopen," the mechanical contraption that replicates signatures.

Although no concrete evidence shows that the 79‑year‑old Trump relied on that device during his term, he has kept up a campaign of unverified claims that former President Joe Biden allegedly did, as reported by PEOPLE.

Whoopi Goldberg's latest banter on 'The View' set off a stir when a tongue‑in‑cheek jibe at Donald Trump produced a fleeting yet palpable on‑air tension. In that clip, Sunny Hostin, the host of the show, handed Goldberg a blue index card, pointing out that the supposed autopen Trump uses hasn't been verified.

The sight of the card sparked both chuckles and puzzled looks from the panel, prompting Goldberg to stress that her quip was meant purely as humor, not a claim. The moment encapsulated a hurdle Goldberg has long wrestled with, juggling wit and analysis at a time when nuance is often drowned out by the clamor of polarized politics.

Goldbergs said (via PEOPLE):

"What the hell? What? We don't know if Trump used an autopen. It was a joke!... ridiculous... The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance. You know, when you hear a joke, when somebody is fooling around, when they're not saying something specific. Especially on this show. I'm very specific when I'm pointing stuff out. When I'm making jokes, you know when I'm making jokes."

It also added another entry to her string of headline‑making run‑ins with Trump, who has previously mocked her in the media last May, saying,

"Canada doesn't want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"

Despite the President's repeated attempts to provoke her, Goldberg has consistently kept her composure, reaffirming her place on the long‑running talk show.

