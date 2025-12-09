Who is Alexandrea Martin’s husband? Whoopi Goldberg’s daughter welcomes grandchild

Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Opening Night Premiere at Beacon Theatre (Image via Getty)

Whoopi Goldberg welcomed her second great-grandchild over the weekend, the former actress and broadcaster announced on the Monday, December 8 episode of The View.

"I'm going to start out today because I have some fun news from over the weekend. My family welcomed Lotus Dean to the world. She’s 6lbs., 3oz. That’s Lotus and Ruby [the dog]. She is, that’s her dad — my grandson, Mason," Goldberg said.

The 70-year-old also shared pictures of the newborn next to the family dog and being held by Mason, the youngest son of Whoopi's only daughter, Alex Martin.

Whoopi welcomed Alex with her first husband, Alvin Martin, on May 9, 1973. In an interview with MadameNoire, Alex shared that she has been married to her husband Bernard Dean three times, who has maintained a low public profile.

"It’s about love, it’s about growing up, it’s about coming full circle. It’s about destiny and fate and being where you’re supposed to be," she said.

Goldberg first became a great-grandmother in 2014, when Alex's eldest child, Amara, welcomed daughter Charli Rose Burr-Reynaud on March 15, 2014.

"I wasn't your normal grandmother, and I'm not going to be your normal great-grandmother," Whoopi said in a July 2014 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The couple shares three kids, daughters Amara and Jerzey and son Mason.

Speaking about her relationship with Alex while introducing her as a guest on The View, Goldberg said:

"I'm proud to call her my best friend. She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know."

Whoopi added:

"She is somebody who makes me laugh, like 'bwuaha' laugh. We can talk to each other any time during the day or night. I just like her a lot."

Meanwhile, in a May 2024 interview with People magazine, the 70-year-old said that Alex has taught her to "pick my battles."

"Pick your battles and then fight those. You don't have to fight every battle, because you can't win every one. But the ones that you think have merit, pick those. That's what I learned from my baby girl," Goldberg said.

"Yeah, that'll change": Whoopi Goldberg jokes about Mason's bond with his newborn.

Elsewhere, in the aforementioned episode of The View, after looking at Mason's picture with his newborn, co-host Sunny Hostin observed that he "looks in love." In response, Whoopi Goldberg joked and said:

"Yeah, that’ll change."

She continued:

"It’s a wonderful thing. It’s a wonderful thing. This is my second."

Then co-host Ana Navarro offered congratulations to Alex, "who is a grandmother again," but Whoopi emphasised that she "[doesn’t] think about that, I simply think about myself. Cause I never thought I’d have two great-grandkids. To be there for that."

Hostin further asked her about what her great-grandkids call her, asking, "What do they call you? Glam-ma or...?" In response, the Sister Act star said:

"No, they call me Whoopi — cause I’m not the grandma! I’m the great grandma! So just Whoopi."

Stay tuned for more updates.