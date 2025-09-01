What did Lil Woody say about Young Thug's snitching allegations? YSL rapper's last statement before hospitalization explored

WASHINGTON, DC- MAY 3: Young Thug performs live at the 9:30 Club. (Photo by April Greer For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Lil Woody recently shared his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding Atlanta rappers like Young Thug. DJ Akademiks had shared a clip from Woody's livestream, in which he gave his assessment on the drama as well as Future. In the clip, Woody could be heard saying,

"Future ain't known to be on none of this bulls**t that we on. Future is known to be about his paper. If you can see, Future don't have nothing but h*e problems. 'Cause that's what he do. He gon' run through them. He locked in. Give Future credit when it's due."

According to Lil Woody, Future had no connection to all the snitching allegations going around in Atlanta. In the same livestream, someone asked Woody on the chat as to who amongst them snitched the most. To this, he responded by clarifying that he did not care about that.

As per reports by HotNewHipHop, a fan claimed that Woody gave such a response because most of them involved in the scene had snitched, prompting Lil Woody to avoid giving any exact answer. Further in the livestream, Woody talked about Young Thug and reportedly called him a hypocrite.

Woody claimed that Thug did the same things that he had bashed Gunna for. He continued by stating that he believed Young Thug should just accept the snitching allegations against him at this point.

Exploring more about the accident that sent Lil Woody to the hospital

The clip from the livestream went viral before the rapper got involved in a motorcycle accident that landed him in the hospital.

According to reports by AllHipHop, Lil Woody was admitted to the hospital on August 31, 2025, after he got involved in a tragic motorcycle crash. The outlet reported that Woody was found unconscious on the street. It had also been reported that several clips capturing the same had been circulating on social media platforms.

Woody seemingly sustained trauma to the head and bystanders could be seen rushing to help him. According to AllHipHop, the clips led to speculations that the rapper had passed away. However, it was later confirmed that he survived the crash and was in a stable condition. A footage reportedly from the hospital showed the rapper with a neck brace with prominent injuries to his face and shoulders.

Lil Woody even sent a message in the injured state while being in the hospital. The rapper could be heard saying,

"No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in your time of pain."

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the medical professionals or Woody's team. However, sources connected to the situation had confirmed that the rapper was getting treatment and was in recovery.

This wasn't the first time that Lil Woody made headlines this year. In June, he was apparently taken into custody for illegal drag racing in Atlanta.

No additional information about the crash could be discovered as of now.