What did Kai Cenat say about Charlie Kirk's death? Adin Ross calls streamer's reaction "wack"

Kai Cenat's reaction to the news of Charlie Kirk being shot and dead, which was already going viral since Wednesday, September 10. In a new video posted on X, Cenat's fellow streamer, Adin Ross also reacted to it, saying:

"Yeah, that was crazy. I even saw Kai say it, that was wack too... He's a human at the end of the day, bro. Sh*t's crazy. It's wack. Wack as f**k, bro!"

Kai Cenat is getting backlash for how he reacted to Charlie Kirk's death.pic.twitter.com/0epybwvAcy — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 11, 2025

Kai Cenat, who is hosting an ongoing marathon Twitch broadcast called Mafiathon 3, was live at the time when the news of Kirk being shot surfaced on the internet. After reading about in the comments, Cenat appeared stunned, saying:

"Who died? Hold on... That's the guy with, like, the crazy a** takes, right? Or some sh*t. He be saying some crazy... he was saying some crazy sh*t, right? Holy sh*t! What the f**k! He got assassinated! Sh*t! All right, chat... let me see something real quick. Hold on, chat."

Kai Cenat has since received a strong backlash online, with netizens questioning his insensitivity towards a tragic news like that. Some of them even called the streamer out for "hating white people for being white."

Charlie Kirk was at the Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday, September 10, as part of the American Comeback Tour. While he was conducting a Q&A session. Moments before the MAGA infleuncer was shot, he was answering a question about gun violence.

Kirk passed away shortly after the 31-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his gunshot wounds. President Trump announced the news of his passing in a Truth Social statement, calling him "legendary."

Claiming that he was one of Charlie's admirers, Trump also ordered that all the flags in the country be flown at half-mast to symbolize the mourning of his death.

​ The FBI has released a video of Charlie Kirk's shooter fleeing the UVU campus

FBI released CCTV footage on Sep 12 of shooter who killed commentator Charlie Kirk on Sep 10, showing him jumping off a building roof and fleeing.



That’s a professional Assassin there!🥶 pic.twitter.com/0tmNAzBioj — Chudé (@chude__) September 12, 2025

Another major development in the ongoing manhunt for Charlie Kirk's shooter is the investigators finding the rifle that they believe was used to shoot him.

In a media briefing on Thursday (September 11), Spencer Cox revealed that the weapon was found in a wooded region a short distance away from the UVU campus.

The FBI also released in the briefing a new CCTV footage that has captured the suspected shooter of Kirk running across the roof of a UVU building. Dress in dark clothing, the man then climbs down the roof and crosses the street before running off in the right direction.



Officials have also issued pictures of him, where he's dressed in a black, full-sleeve t-shirt, dark pants, a blue cap, and sunglasses. Suspect's face isn't in full-view in any of these.

To enlist the public's help in identifying and catching the shooter behind Charlie Kirk's murder, the FBI has also promised a cash reward of $100,000.