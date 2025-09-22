Trump reportedly said "I've missed you" to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk's funeral, lip reader reveals

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk's funeral took place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and several important attendees including President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were present at the event. The reunion between Trump and Musk was observed months after their public feud. According to The Mail, the two were even seen having a brief interaction.

As per The Times of India, lip reader Nicola Hickling said that Trump asked "How are you doing?" while greeting the billionaire. Shortly after this, the President reportedly told Musk: "So Elon, I've heard you wanted to chat." This was when Dana White seemingly joined the duo and Trump ended up saying,

"Let’s try and work out how to get back on track."

Elon Musk responded by nodding his head and then Trump reportedly told Musk,

"I've missed you."

While the conversation has popped up recently and many assumed that the duo has possibly made peace between themselves, it is to be noted that the conversation is entirely speculated by lip reader Hickling. Elon Musk was involved in a series of social media attacks since the time he left his position as the head of the DOGE.

Musk even reportedly criticized Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and believed that it could increase government debt.

Elon Musk's "pyramid hand gestures" sparked conspiracy theories and speculations

While Donald Trump was sitting with Elon Musk and having their brief conversation, another factor caught netizens' eyes and that was the businessman's hand placement. Clips and photos of Musk's hands reportedly making a certain shape suggesting him making "pyramid hand gestures" are going viral.

As previously mentioned, Elon Musk and Donald Trump sat together for the first time since their public feud. After seeing the allegedly "pyramid hand gestures", many assumed that it was a secret symbol of power. According to The Hindustan Times, many speculated that the gestures had something to do with the Illuminati.

Many made references to the Merkel diamond, a hand gesture to form a quadrangular shape, also known as the triangle of power and some even thought it was an ancient Indian mudra meant to enhance mental clarity.

Meanwhile, some thought that it was just another way of placing the hands that negotiators often opt for and there was no conspiracy behind it. It is unclear as to whether the hand gestures really meant something.

Netizens flooded social media platforms with questions and speculations surrounding the same hand gesture. One user tweeted,

"Well it's not hidden anymore. It's on display. All the time. Someone should ask them what it's about. Especially Trump."

Another one wrote,

"What— the common posture of negotiators? The calmness of not twiddling for pencil or dangling your hair or digging into your ear or up your nose… while you talk face to face?"

Apart from Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the event was also attended by Vice President JD Vance. The memorial service occured as an honor to political activist Charlie Kirk who was assassinated at the Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025.