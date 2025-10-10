What are the charges against 'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo and husband? Details explained as couple arrested

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Edward Osefo and Wendy Osefo attend "A Toast To Black Hollywood" on June 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on Thursday, October 9, in Westminster, Maryland, on multiple fraud charges. According to TMZ, the local police say the two have a total of 16 counts against them, with seven felony charges connected to alleged false or misleading financial information involving amounts over $300.

$450K insurance claim under scrutiny after alleged burglary

It is a high-profile insurance claim that is under investigation after a burglary was reported at a home in Jamaica in April 2024. The couple involved stated that valuable designer handbags and jewelry had been stolen from their bedroom, sparking a police inquiry.

Investigators, however, found out that some of the items in question had actually been purchased and refunded before the alleged theft, and all the stores had already given full refunds. Court records acquired by TMZ reveal that the two sought compensation amounting to 450,000 dollars as a result of missing personal belongings from their insurance company.

This has attracted more attention as social media posts were leaked showing one of the goods, a diamond ring, in the hands of Wendy after the alleged burglary, according to TMZ.

What do the netizens say?

When the news came out, social media blew up as people rushed online to talk and guess. On many sites, chats got bigger, reflecting widespread curiosity and engagement with the unfolding story. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Soon as you're booked they rip that lace front right off the bone," a user commented.

"i need Andy and a camera… another crime story in potomac???," another user commented.

"RHOP NEXT SEASON ABOUT TO BE CRAZY!," a netizen expressed.

Some observers noted a blend of shock, backlash, and chat, making the topic a hot topic on social media sites. Some more fans' reactions:

"Oohh this show is aging like wine," another netizen commented.

"This look like a cover of a "couple serial killer" movie… oh my Zen Wen," another user commented.

"$300 fraud. This is odd," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!