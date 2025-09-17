Video of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer Tyler Robinson finding out he is being charged with the death penalty goes viral

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 22: Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country's leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 16, Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, appeared in court over a video conference. The 22-year-old Utah native, who is being held at the Utah County Jail, was live on screen from the prison facility, and appeared to be dressed in an anti-suicide vest for the initial hearing on Tuesday, Independent UK reports.

The moment Charlie Kirk's killer found out that he is facing the death penalty. https://t.co/pI87C7uIvR pic.twitter.com/YMlNbr3wAJ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 17, 2025

In a snippet from the court's hearing that's been going viral on X, Robinson appears to be seated with a sombre expression, which barely changes as the discussion of the death penalty he's likely to face if convicted goes on in court. Meanwhile, in the background, a lawyer is heard saying:

"Just for the court's information, we did file just recently with him in the last few minutes the intent to seek a death penalty... so that should be in the court's file."

Sky News reports that Tyler Robinson remained silent and composed for the entirety of the court hearing, speaking only once, to confirm his name.

After Judge Tony Graf read out the charges Robinson faced - that include aggravated murder, possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice - he announced that he next hearing would take place later this month, on September 29.

For the unversed, Tyler Robinson was identified as Charlie Kirk's suspected killer last Thursday (on September 11), and taken into custody after his father, Matt Robinson, tipped the FBI about him.

Robinson was caught within 33 hours of Charlie Kirk's death. The MAGA influencer was shot in the neck as he was conducting a Q&A session at the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus on Wednesday, September 10.

An alleged confession note was found under Tyler Robinson's keyboard

​In addition to Tyler Robison's virtual appearance at the initial court hearing on Tuesday, several other revelations about the case were made by the prosecutors.

The charging documents submitted by them also mentioned a note that was found from under Robinson's keyboard at the time of his arrest, which read:

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Prosecutors have further claimed that Tyler also allegedly ordered his roommate to delete any "incriminating texts" about Kirk's murder from his phone, as well as to stay silent if he was questioned by the police about it.

When Robinson's roommate asked him in a text if he was the "one who did it," his response read:

"I am, I'm sorry."

In a subsequent text, Tyler also wrote:

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

In his concluding statement, county attorney Jeff Gray told the court that the "aggravating factors" in Tyler's shooting of Kirk included that he was "believerd to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on his political expression and did so knowing children were present and would witness the homicide."

Gray further added that Robinson accused the late conservative podcaster of "spreading hate" in a conversation with his father, even allegedly describing the UVU as a "stupid venue" for him to hold an event.