Utah Senator draws backlash over response to Kirk's death

MANCHESTER, NH - APRIL 12: U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) speaks at the Freedom Summit at The Executive Court Banquet Facility April 12, 2014 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Freedom Summit held its inaugural event where national conservative leaders bring together grassroots activists on the eve of tax day. Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Utah Senator Mike Lee is facing sharp criticism after his official X page quickly issued a swift condemnation of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing on Wednesday. This comes months after Lee drew controversy for spreading false claims about the shootings of two Democratic leaders in Minnesota.

Mike Lee praised Kirk, but his past posts on Minnesota killings resurface

Utah Senator Mike Lee is under fire after his reaction to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk drew mixed responses across social media. On X, Lee, a Republican, called the fatal shooting a "cowardly act of violence," described Kirk as an "American patriot" who inspired the young generation, and extended prayers to his wife, Erika, and their kids. In his words:

"Charlie Kirk was an American patriot, an inspiration to countless young people to stand up and defend the timeless truths that make our country great. This murder was a cowardly act of violence, an attack on champions of freedom like Charlie, the students who gathered for civil debate, and all Americans who peacefully strive to save our nation. The terrorists will not win. Charlie will. Please join me in praying for his wife Erika and their children. May justice be swift."

While some people liked what he said, many critics quickly resurfaced Lee's response to another high-profile tragedy just three months earlier, when Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed. Back then, Lee was in the headlines for spreading wrong info and stories about the shooting, a matter which makes his quick support of Kirk stand out even more.

In a post, he said, "This is what happens when Marxists don't get their way," alongside a photo of the accused gunman, Vance Boelter, in a latex face cover. No evidence links Boelter to Marxism; acquaintances told local outlets he leaned conservative and lists show he was on the Republican list in Oklahoma in 2004.

In a different post with another image of Boelter, Lee said, "Nightmare on Waltz Street," hitting at Minnesota's Democratic leader, Tim Walz, who was with Kamala Harris in 2024.

Lee's response to Kirk's death reignites scrutiny over Minnesota remarks

The reaction of Utah Senator Mike Lee to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being questioned, and his critics contrast it with how he reacted to a recent tragedy in Minnesota. The previous tweets of Lee were criticized by Democratic Senator Tina Smith, who described his remarks on Minnesota shootings as brutal and cruel.

Although Lee subsequently removed those comments, his public tribute to Kirk elicited some backlash on the internet, and many wondered why he had reacted so differently to the two incidents.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!