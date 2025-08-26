UFC Legend Rampage Jackson Speaks Out on Death Threats Following Raja Jackson Fight

Former MMA star Rampage has said that he is facing disturbing online abuse, with threats and racist words thrown at him. In a recent chat with Joy Of Everything, he shared that the harassment has gone beyond insults, with some even going so far as calling him a "bad father." Rampage described the attacks as unjustified but did not talk more about it, saying that "anything I say gets twisted," before he ended the conversation. In his words:

"There's a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that. It's uncalled for."

Wrestling showdown turns violent as Raja's attack leaves Syko Stu hospitalized

A heated altercation at a Los Angeles wrestling show went wrong this weekend, leaving one performer hospitalized and sparking widespread debate in the wrestling community. The problem began Saturday night when Raja faced off against Syko Stu in a fight, an unscripted turn of events that escalated beyond the ring.

Raja Jackson went to the ring to fight against Smith and punched him more than 20 times, even after he lost his consciousness. As a consequence, Smith had to be admitted to the hospital.

It grew into something unscripted and uncontrolled that went past the ring. It started with a shocking confrontation before the KnokX Pro event and soon turned into a violent exchange that made the police step in and made fans and industry veterans pick sides.

