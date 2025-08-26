Type keyword(s) to search

News

UFC Legend Rampage Jackson Speaks Out on Death Threats Following Raja Jackson Fight

UFC legend Rampage Jackson addresses death threats and controversy after a violent in-ring clash between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Tuesday 8/26/2025 at 11:05AM EDT
  • MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 23: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson interacts with media during the UFC 186 Ultimate Media Day at Scena on April 23, 2015 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 23: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson interacts with media during the UFC 186 Ultimate Media Day at Scena on April 23, 2015 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

    Quinton Rampage Jackson has opened up, claiming that he was facing death threats after a fight between his son and a professional wrestler over the weekend. Speaking on Monday at LAX, Jackson briefly commented on the situation of Raja Jackson and Syko Stu, explaining that his social media inboxes were full of gruesome messages since late Saturday.

    Former MMA star Rampage has said that he is facing disturbing online abuse, with threats and racist words thrown at him. In a recent chat with Joy Of Everything, he shared that the harassment has gone beyond insults, with some even going so far as calling him a "bad father." Rampage described the attacks as unjustified but did not talk more about it, saying that "anything I say gets twisted," before he ended the conversation. In his words:

    "There's a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that. It's uncalled for."

    Wrestling showdown turns violent as Raja's attack leaves Syko Stu hospitalized

    A heated altercation at a Los Angeles wrestling show went wrong this weekend, leaving one performer hospitalized and sparking widespread debate in the wrestling community. The problem began Saturday night when Raja faced off against Syko Stu in a fight, an unscripted turn of events that escalated beyond the ring.

    Raja Jackson went to the ring to fight against Smith and punched him more than 20 times, even after he lost his consciousness. As a consequence, Smith had to be admitted to the hospital.

    It grew into something unscripted and uncontrolled that went past the ring. It started with a shocking confrontation before the KnokX Pro event and soon turned into a violent exchange that made the police step in and made fans and industry veterans pick sides. 

    Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!

    TOPICS: Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson


More Raja Jackson on Primetimer: