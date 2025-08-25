Raja Jackson incident video with Syko Stu released as police officially investigating assault

Authorities have launched an inquiry into a weekend altercation at a KnokX pro wrestling event where Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja, was reportedly involved in a scuffle with wrestler Syko Stu, identified as Stuart Smith. This fight took place during the show on Saturday night, August 23, 2025. The police are now investigating as more information about the fight comes out.

Wrestling match turns violent as Raja Jackson's attack on Smith sparks LAPD investigation

TMZ has confirmed details surrounding a violent incident during a wrestling event that escalated far beyond scripted entertainment. In one match, Raja Jackson went on a rampage and attacked Smith, delivering over 20 punches even after he had lost consciousness. The severity of the beating forced Smith's rushed hospitalization, fueling doubts about his reportedly stable condition.

Los Angeles police were called to the venue and filed a report, and have since opened an investigation, as many are now referring to it as an apparent deliberate assault rather than a staged stunt. According to TMZ:

"The LAPD tells TMZ cops were called to the wrestling event Saturday night and took a police report and now the incident is being investigated."

Raja Jackson's rant and unscripted attack, caught on stream, sparked possible criminal charges

Notably, the footage has emerged where Jackson takes a surprising and unscripted shot in the wrestling match right after openly vowing ringside that he would retaliate against his opponent. The outburst, laced with expletive threats and caught live on stream, escalated from staged theatrics into a violent confrontation that forced security to intervene. Jackson said:

I'm gonna really have to show him that you can't just hit a f–king can on my goddamn face. I'm really going to hit him, I'm telling you. I'm dead serious, this is not going to be scripted, I’m telling you... I know I'm wrestling in the script, I'm telling you what I'm gonna do to the guy."

He continued:

"I'm tired of motherf**kers playing with me, bruh. Real sh*t. I'm tired of everybody f**king clowning me and s**t, thinking I'm always playing and s**t, calling me b*tch and s**t. I’m no f**king b**tch, bro. At the end of the day, I'm going to stand up for my f**king self because I'm tired of everybody f**king playing with me, bro. Real s**t! You ain't going to do s**t to me, bro! You can't f**k with me!"

Jackson stormed out of the venue as he was continuing his profanity rant that he was not to be disrespected again. As the fight seems to have been intentional and premeditated on camera, police are now considering the possibility of bringing about serious criminal charges against him.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!