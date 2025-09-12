Tucker Carlson initiated $5 million Charlie Kirk GiveSendGo raises over $2 million in less than a day

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest (Image via Getty)

A GiveSendGo campaign initiated by American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel for Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, and their two children has raised over $2 million in less than a day.

For the unversed, American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, during an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A video circulating on the internet shows Kirk sitting under a white tent while speaking to an audience about mass shootings and gun violence, when suddenly a gunshot strikes him in the neck. Kirk is seen recoiling and clenching his neck before collapsing.

After Kirk's death, Tucker Carlson took to his X account on September 12, announcing the GiveSendGo campaign in collaboration with marketer Neil Patel. In a joint statement, they shared that the campaign was seeded with $1 million from Alp Pouch, a nicotine pouch company founded by Carlson.

"We met Charlie Kirk when he was 18, through our friend Foster Friess, and have known him well since. He was an amazing person. It's hard to find the right words in a moment like this or to understand exactly what's happened. But in the meantime we want to do everything we can for Charlie's widow Erika and their two small children. We've set up a GiveSendGo page on their behalf and are seeding it with $1 million from Alp Pouch ... Every dollar will go to Charlie's family," according to the post," the statement reads.

According to CBS Austin, the campaign, initially set with a goal of $1 million, received more than $267,000 from other donors in the first hour. The goal has since been increased to $5 million, and the campaign has raised $2,390,551 so far.

"Our team at ALP is heartbroken by the death of Charlie Kirk — a devoted husband, father, and friend. Love for God, family, and country defined his life. Charlie leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children. As they navigate this unimaginable loss, we want to rally together to provide security and stability for Charlie’s loved ones. Our goal is to raise as much as possible to support the Kirk family," the campaign's description reads.

Charlie proposed to Erika in December 2020, and the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2021, in Scottsdale. They later welcomed their daughter in August 2022, followed by their son two years later in May.

Erika Kirk's response to Charlie Kirk's passing

Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 10, 2025

As Charlie Kirk was tragically shot, his wife, Erika, posted a Psalm in her X account shortly after he passed away, on September 10, writing:

"Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

Many social media users expressed their condolences and offered words of comfort to Erika.

"Your husband is with Jesus. He was a hero and an inspiration. You will see him again, although I know that is no consolation to you and your precious babies right know. I'm so sorry that you are going through this. Evil is rampant in this country," one user wrote.

"My heart breaks for you, Erika. Your husband was an inspiration to so many in our nation; a man of faith, courage, and conviction. His legacy will continue to guide countless lives. Praying for you, your children, and your family in this time of unimaginable grief. May God’s strength and refuge surround you in this time of grief," another user commented.

"May the Lord grant you peace and comfort at this dark hour, We are all praying for you and the children and for Charlie’s soul," another user stated.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for Charlie Kirk's killer continues as authorities have released pictures of the "person of interest" and also recovered a bolt-action Mauser rifle, believed to have been used in the attack.