"That's not friend behavior": Big Brother UK fans criticize Jenny for not giving 10 'eyes' to Cameron

Cameron from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned with a new segment on October 24, 2025. The episode saw tensions escalate between friends Jenny and Cameron, leaving the latter heartbroken and in tears.

It all came to a head when Big Brother instructed the housemates to decide amongst themselves who they wanted to give 50 ‘eyes’ to.

Moreover, he added that there were luxury items up for sale, with special items on offer for those feeling homesick.

While the housemates began discussing their options, Zelah, Jenny, Cameron, and Teja’s names were offered up.

However, Jenny stated that she should be chosen over Cameron, saying he did not miss his family as much.

“Who in your family would you want to see, because you don’t really talk about them, in the nicest way possible. We had a conversation two days ago about family, and you were saying that with boarding school, you’re used to being away from home anyway,” Jenny remarked.

Ultimately, the houseguests decided to go with Jenny, giving her the 50 ‘eyes.’

When granted the power to give ten ‘eyes’ each to three other housemates, she did not choose her friend, Cameron.

Instead, she went with Zelah, Teja, and Caroline. Jenny’s decision and overall demeanor did not sit well with the fans, as they flocked to X to criticize her.

“Cameron was really vulnerable with Jenny by explaining why he was upset and Jenny then goes and slags him off behind his back. That’s not friend behaviour,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother UK fans sympathized with Cameron as he broke down after being sidelined by Jenny.

“I feel so bad for Cameron. Jenny put him down infront of everyone and then he spoke so highly of her, only for her to not even give him any eyeballs. She's a b*tch!” a fan wrote.

“ITS NOT OKAY TO SPEAK ABOUT SOMEONE’S FAMILY SITUATION IN FRONT OF A GROUP OF PEOPLE JUST CUZ YOU ARE SELFISH!!! HE WAS YOUR BEST FRIEND YOU NASTY B**CH,” another one commented.

“Can we all agree that Jenny crying to get what she wanted was so manipulative. Telling Cameron he doesn't miss his family just because he doesn't mention them is so ridiculously stupid!” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Jenny not giving Cameron 10 eyes after he literally said he would have BOUGHT THE MESSAGE FOR HER… I feel like my parents just announced a divorce,” a person wrote.

“Jenny was my number #1 but after that she’s dropped hugely. Why would she argue against her best friend getting the eyeballs????? On top of not giving him any,” another one commented.

“That entitled behaviour from Jenny has put me off her and why are you talking about something Cameron has told you in confidence?” a fan posted.

Big Brother UK star Cameron expresses his true feelings about Jenny in the Diary Room

After Jenny chose not to share her ‘eyes’ with Cameron, he was heartbroken and broke down in tears while Emily and Sam comforted him, saying that Jenny’s actions reflected on her nature, not his.

Later, in the diary room, Cameron opened up about his true feelings toward Jenny, saying he was “a bit annoyed” that she “spurted out” everything that he had confided in her about his family and going to boarding school.

“I probably should’ve been a bit more open about me, like missing my grandparents and stuff,” he added.

Cameron explained that he put on a brave front as he did not want to put his burdens on others, which was why he had not been vocal about his family.

However, he regretted his decision, based on the consequences he faced in the latest episode.

Elsewhere, Jenny complained about Cameron’s behavior to Caroline and Nancy, saying he changed his stance before the housemates.

Stay tuned for more updates.