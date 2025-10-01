“Survivors will never be safe”: Cassie Ventura expresses safety concerns in an impact statement ahead of Diddy’s sentencing

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Days before Diddy's sentencing over his partial guilty verdict issued earlier this year takes place in court, Cassie Ventura voiced her concern in a victim impact statement submitted in court.

Cassie says she is fearful of Diddy in a new victim impact statement submitted by the prosecution ahead of his upcoming sentencing:



"I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial." pic.twitter.com/eEMD3tjklT — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 30, 2025

Ventura's letter, which submitted as part of government's sentencing recommendation for the rap mogul, read:

"I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up."

The singer further wrote about being disappointed in the jury that handed out Diddy's verdict in July 2025, claiming that they "failed to see" the truth. In her letter, she expected the judge to consider her past sufferings and safety concerns in the present while handing down Combs' sentence.

"If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that victims and survivors will never be safe. Although I can hope for justice and accountability, I have come to not trust anything."

Ventura, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Sean Combs for almost 11 years, appeared as the primary witness in his trial in June 2025.

She has maintained the same allegations against Combs in her letter as in the trial, claiming that they've caused her "tremendous emotional pain".

BBC reports that the prosecutors have recommended the hip-hop mogul receive an 11-year prison sentence, while the defense seeks only 14 months' jail time for him. Including his time served so far, it would mean that Combs would be released immediately.

​ Diddy's defense team seeks his immediate release, claims he's a changed man

Diddy’s lawyers say he’s miserable in prison. All I see is this. pic.twitter.com/WljmeYdNd9 — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) September 24, 2025

As opposed to the prosecutors, Diddy's own defense team seeks only 14 months' jail time for him. Including his time served so far, it would mean that Combs would be released immediately.

In their recommendation statement to the court, they've stated that while Combs did abuse Cassie Ventura - and his other girlfriends - domestically, he never coerced them into s*xual acts.

They add that the lengthy trial Combs faced earlier this year has left his career in ruins. They also vouch for the change that the Bad Boy Records founder underwent during his time in Brooklyn's MDC. Their statement reads in part:

"He is a humbled man who understands that the most important things in life are his devotion to and quality time with his family and his contributions for the benefit of others."

However, Ventura doesn't appear to believe such claims, writing in her statement:

"He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is."

Diddy's sentencing will take place in New York on Friday, October 3.