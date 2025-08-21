Starbucks set to launch Coco Matcha and Coco Cold brew: Everything we know so far

Starbucks launches Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew in select U.S. cities, blending coconut water with matcha and cold brew flavors.

Starbucks is venturing into a fresh chapter of its health-forward menus with the introduction of two new coconut-water-based beverages, Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew. These upcoming offerings mark a bold step in the brand’s wider initiative to blend wellness, and bold flavor with the evolving customer preferences of today.

Starbucks has already tested these drinks through its “Starting 5” pilot program in New York City, and as of August 21, the coffee giant is rolling them out to hundreds more locations across major metropolitan areas and select Midwestern cities.

Not only is the flavor profile noteworthy, but so is Starbucks' strategy of including health-conscious components without sacrificing brand experience.



As part of its growing line of health and wellness products, Starbucks is getting ready to introduce two new drinks: Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew. For a lighter, more refreshing version, both beverages overlay nourishing coconut water with creamy foam (in one case, matcha, and in the other, cold brew).

With its blend of unsweetened Matcha Cold Foam and coconut water over ice, Coco Matcha offers a delicately tropical sweetness that Starbucks hopes will recall "a tropical escape in a cup." Coco Cold Brew, meanwhile, pairs coconut water with a cold brew foam described by the company as having “rich chocolaty notes”.

With their August 21 expansion to over 400 stores in New York City, greater Los Angeles, Chicago, and several Midwest locations, including Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, Springfield (IL), South Bend, Madison, and Milwaukee, these drinks which were first tested in New York through the "Starting 5" innovation program, are now undergoing a wider testing. A grande Coco Matcha has roughly 230 calories and 11 grams of sugar, while a Coco Cold Brew has about 70 calories and 9 grams of sugar. These beverages also align with Starbucks' wellness approach.

“Health and wellness at Starbucks isn’t a trend…it’s a long-standing commitment," the company said in a statement.

This move has coordinated intent to innovate thoughtfully and respond in real time to customer feedback and demand for transparent, functional ingredients. As part of this broader transformation, the company has made several changes over the past year: eliminating extra charges for non-dairy milk, removing sugar from its matcha powder, and pledging to launch protein cold foams in fall 2025.

