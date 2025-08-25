Starbucks rolls out Fall Menu, highlighting Pumpkin Spice and new seasonal drink

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns as Starbucks introduces the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado for fall 2025.

Starbucks has rolled out its highly anticipated fall menu, marking the return of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and introducing a fresh seasonal drink designed to capture the changing tastes of the season. As autumn approaches, fans can once again savor the rich blend of espresso, real pumpkin and warm spices in the Pumpkin Spice Latte, now available in hot, iced and blended formats across U.S. locations, starting August 26.

Alongside these fan favorites, Starbucks rolls out an innovative Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, which is an espresso-forward beverage layered with nutty brown butter and pecan flavors, served with oatmilk and a pecan crunch topping, offering a dairy-free twist on comfort. The new offering enriches the fall menu in a way that complements the timeless appeal of the PSL.

Starbucks fall menu brings back Pumpkin Spice favorites while unveiling new offerings for the season

Starbucks has rolled out its fall menu with precision, giving fans what they’ve waited for - Pumpkin Spice Latte returns, and the line also includes the new seasonal drink, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. Official sources confirm the PSL will be back starting August 26, marking what many regard as the start of autumn in a cup. The beverage combines real pumpkin with espresso, steamed milk, and a warm blend of cinnamon and nutmeg, finished with whipped cream and pumpkin-pie spice. It’s available hot and iced.

But the spotlight isn’t just on nostalgia. Starbucks rolls out the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado as the fall menu’s new seasonal drink. This eight-ounce, dairy-free espresso offering features three ristretto shots of Blonde Espresso, steamed oatmilk, and flavors of pecan, brown butter and holiday spices. It's crowned with a pecan crunch topping. Patrick Penny, Starbucks' lead beverage developer, explains:

“The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado’s bold espresso base … the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso”.

Beyond those two, Starbucks’ fall line-up includes returning favorites such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. On the food side, new Italian Sausage Egg Bites join seasonal staples like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop.

Starbucks Reserve locations add a layer of exclusivity with offerings like the Pumpkin Spice Duo Flight topped with pumpkin-pie spice cold foam for an enhanced tasting experience. Other Reserve-only beverages include the Tiramisu Latte, permanently added to the menu, Starbucks’ Reserve Pumpkin Latte with its signature spices, and a series of creative cocktails, such as the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, each infused with seasonal flavors.

To appeal to broader tastes, Starbucks Reserve also introduces a new squash-and-ricotta galette, Pumpkin S’mores Tart, Coffee Hazelnut Brioche, and the returning Pear Almond Tart, all designed to enhance the fall beverage experience.

