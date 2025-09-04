"So what have i been using this whole time": Internet reacts as Instagram rolls out its iPad app 15 years since it was launched

iPad's latest Instagram app has new features which will make navigation easier for users (Image via Getty)

Instagram has recently launched a new app for iPad users, available for download from September 3, 2025, on the App Store. Certain changes have been made to the app, and there will be some differences compared to the one that is currently being used on Android and other platforms.

According to Wired, other apps have been getting new updates to adjust to the screen size of the iPad at the same time. However, Instagram was not optimized for the iPad screen for almost 15 years.

The latest news of the popular social media platform getting an app for iPad arrives around four months after Meta launched the WhatsApp iPad app in May 2025. An announcement was also shared online about the new app, which has now been deleted.

However, 9 to 5 Mac obtained the statement, which says that the Instagram app for iPad has been redesigned to bring the large screen experience to everyone. Apart from that, the announcement referred to the changes in the latest app, as it reads:

“Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels, so you can get the entertaining content you love on a bigger screen. You’ll also see Stories at the top, so you can easily connect with the people that matter to you, and messaging is one tap away.”

Meanwhile, netizens also shared their reactions to the latest announcement by commenting below a post of Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter). A user seemingly appeared confused, as the response stated:

“so what have i been using this whole time..”

Among other responses, a user claimed that the app does not need to be launched on iPad, along with another saying that parental control will be mandatory for iPad from now onwards due to the new app.

“We just don’t need it on ipad though”, @itsnoahd wrote on X . “Interesting. Time to put parents control on my kids. iPad”, @THEON256 commented .

The replies continued, with a person questioning the reason for taking so many years to launch a dedicated app. An individual also wrote that Apple will now mention the Instagram app as the “biggest feature” of their device.

“Only took them, what, 14 years? iPad finally gets Instagram”, @0xZairo said . “Watch how @Apple pitch this as the newest biggest feature of ipads at their conference. Funny company”, @meekdonald_ stated on X .

Instagram iPad app launched with some unique options for users

While Instagram said in its deleted announcement that the users would directly get to see reels while opening the iPad app, the developers have added an option called Following. 9 to 5 Mac says that the tab will help people shift from one content to another, shared by multiple sources.

The tab will include three more options, starting with All, where the recommended posts and reels will appear. This will be followed by Friends, which is similar to the first, except that the posts and reels of the accounts being followed by a particular user will be seen. The third is Latest, where everything will appear chronologically, with the recent posts on top.

There is also a multi-column layout, which will be helpful while doing general activities such as checking the messages and notifications. The navigation for the important tabs will also be easy in comparison.

As per Verge, Meta said that the new look will be released soon for Android tablets. Notably, the outlet reported earlier this year in April that an Instagram iPad app was being developed by Meta.