"Sneaky and disrespectful": Netizens react as Gino's family sides with Jasmine and Matt on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returned with a new episode on August 17, 2025, which showed Gino dealing with the aftermath of Jasmine and Natalie's explosive fight.

While he tried to resolve the situation, his cousin Dana and his wife, Michelle, criticized him and supported Jasmine and Matt. While Jasmine appreciated their support, netizens were unimpressed.

Dana and Michelle pointed out Gino's mistakes to Jasmine and painted a negative picture of him, but that was not all. They even allowed Jasmine and Matt to abuse Gino in front of them and refused to check in on him or Natalie.

Dana and Michelle held Gino accountable for the fight that broke out between his estranged wife, Jasmine, and partner Natalie. They believed that the drama was a consequence of Gino's poor decisions, so when Jasmine called him out for abandoning her, Dana and Michelle nodded in agreement.

As they continued to criticize Gino, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to X to express their thoughts. One internet user commented:

"Gino your family is rotten. Sneaky and disrespectful . Michelle and Dana are two faced. Not to be trusted."

Many fans of the TLC show were disheartened to see the type of treatment Gino received from his own family members.

"Gino's relatives here are really the definition of passive-aggressive orchestrating this whole thing," a user wrote.

"The only thing worse than Jasmine being a crazy person is Gino's cousin's wife Michelle egging on her crazy," another reacted.

"Gino family is really not family!! They are embracing Matt and Jasmine this is disgraceful!!!Jasmine is sc***ing another man and his family thinks she is in the right. Crazy!!!!" a netizen commented.

Other fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? echoed the sentiment, looking down on Dana and Michelle for supporting Jasmine.

"Michelle: its definitely hard being in the middle of Gino & Jasmine's drama. Us at home: so why exactly are you always in the middle of it? You got a whole husband & family. If you didnt wanna be part of it you wouldnt be," one user wrote.

"Gino’s family are POS.. how dare they turn their back on family to back Jasmine," another commented.

"Sorry but Gino family showed what POS they are taking Jasmine side and not Gino Bunch of punk a** b**ches," one internet user shared.

Dana praises Matt for looking out for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine in Gino's absence

Gino brought Natalie to Dana's birthday party, hoping to have a good time. However, things went south after Jasmine arrived with her "friend," Matt.

She got into a brawl with Natalie, called her names, and humiliated her for trying to form a relationship with Gino.

Although Jasmine and Gino were in an open marriage, with Jasmine living with Matt, she still lost her temper upon seeing Natalie.

After the fight fizzled out, Michelle approached Jasmine and told her that Gino was telling conflicting stories to both of them.

According to Michelle, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star had told Natalie that he hoped to get back together with Jasmine, when in reality, that was not the case.

Michelle accused Gino of lying and creating the tension between the two women. She also nodded in agreement when Jasmine called Gino a "piece of s**t."

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Michelle stated that no one but Gino was responsible for his complicated situation. Dana chimed in, saying that although he "felt bad" for Gino, he would no longer help him with his issues.

Elsewhere, Matt called Gino a "sc*mbag" while Jasmine criticized the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star for abandoning her as "an immigrant" in the country.

Dana and Michelle supported her and agreed that Gino should have taken her financial responsibility. Dana even praised Matt for having Jasmine's back in Gino's absence.

