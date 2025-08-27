Shiloh Hendrix GiveSendGo raises over $800K as woman in viral Rochester playground racial slurs video charged with disorderly conduct

Shiloh Hendrix's fundraiser has raised over $800K following the Rochester playground incident (Image via givesendgo.com/shilohhendrix)

Shiloh Hendrix was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct months after she went viral.

In a video that appeared on social media at the end of April, a Rochester woman was seen using racial slurs towards a five-year-old Somali child, who was reportedly on the autism spectrum. The clip garnered criticism and support for Hendrix, who launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser in May. As of August 2025, the campaign has raised over $800,000 against a goal of $1M.

For those unaware, the mother of two urged the community to help her protect her family after she claimed that her personal details were leaked. Shiloh Hendrix accused the five-year-old kid of stealing from her 18-month-old son’s diaper bag. She claimed:

“I called the kid out for what he was.”

Hendrix continued:

“Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”

After mentioning her phone number, social security number, and address being leaked, Shiloh Hendrix urged:

“I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family. I fear that we must relocate. I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!”

As mentioned, the Shiloh Hendrix GiveSendGo received an overwhelming amount of support, which the 36-year-old acknowledged in the subsequent updates on the page.

Shiloh Hendrix hurled the racial slur multiple times, months before facing charges

BREAKING: Shiloh Hendrix charged for the viral video of her saying a slur. She now is facing jail. pic.twitter.com/9or7jGIDO3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2025

At the end of April, a video shot in a Rochester park captured a bystander confronting a white woman, who was carrying her child. The person behind the camera asks whether she used a racial slur towards another kid. The woman, later identified as Shiloh Hendrix, claims in the video that it was none of the cameraperson’s business.

After she mocked the bystander, they continued calling her out. Hendrix, who was still carrying her child, is heard saying:

“F*** you n*****. N*****, n*****, n*****.”

While walking away, Hendrix blames the kids for allegedly digging through and stealing from her son’s stuff. The bystander then highlights how that didn’t give her the right to use a racial slur. Shiloh Hendrix responds:

“If that’s what he’s gonna act like. [...] (The bystander says, ‘You know that’s hate speech and you can be recorded for that.’) I don’t give a s***. f*** off.”

As Shiloh walks away, the bystander mentions uploading the clip on social media, which they later did. The video went viral, and months later, the City of Rochester charged them with three counts of disorderly conduct. An official media release mentioned that the incident occurred on April 28, 2025, at Roy Sutherland Playground, at Soldier’s Field Park. It continues:

“The draft complaint charges Shiloh Hendrix with three counts of Disorderly Conduct under Minnesota Statute 609.72, subd. 1(3), a misdemeanor level charge with a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.”

Mayor Kim Norton addressed the incident and was quoted as saying:

“This was a situation that deeply affected many people, especially our communities of color, and caused real turmoil in our community.”

The Rochester Mayor added:

"We acknowledge the lasting impact this incident has had, not only on those directly involved and across our community, but also in the broader conversations happening at the state and national level. These moments remind us of the complexity and far-reaching impacts of situations like this. The City remains committed to staying engaged and proceeding with transparency and care, continuing efforts that support accountability and progress in Rochester."

The press release mentioned that the City of Rochester considered a “large amount of evidence” and “possible charging options across multiple options.” The prosecutors also reassured their commitment to a fair process.