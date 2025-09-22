"She deserves toxic relationships": Married at First Sight UK fans slam Sarah for her brutal comments about Dean

Sarah and Dean from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Instagram/@sarahgillanders_x)

Married at First Sight UK season 10 premiered on September 21, 2025, with a new set of 18 singletons, who came to find their life partners.

Among them was Sarah, a 31-year-old recruitment consultant from Aberdeen, who participated in the show to marry the “nicest guy in the world.” However, she was not pleased upon seeing her match, Dean, at the altar.

On the contrary, Dean, a 31-year-old team-building host from Feltham, was satisfied with the pairing.

Sarah did not hesitate to express her opinions about Dean, as she immediately told the cameras that she did not “fancy” him.

She branded him as someone “over the top” once he started rapping his vows to her and concluded that he was not her “typical type.” She even mentioned that his actions made her cringe.

“Dean is such a lovely guy. But I’m gonna be completely honest. I don’t wanna rip his clothes off. Sorry,” Sarah stated.

Sarah complained about Dean not having any tattoos and even asked him if he went to the gym, taking a dig at his appearance.

In the preview of episode 2, viewers saw Sarah and Dean head to their honeymoon, during which she bluntly confessed that she had never been with anyone “bigger” than him.

Married at First Sight UK fans took to X to criticize Sarah’s attitude toward Dean, as one commented:

“If this is how Sarah continuously behaves and looks at Dean with disgust, she deserves the toxic relationships.”

Many Married at First Sight UK fans were unhappy with how Sarah judged Dean’s appearance and personality.

“So the narrative of this series will be nice guy Dean being screwed over by Sarah because she fancies the tattooed guy. Got it,” a fan wrote.

“Sarah's first question to curvy Dean is 'do you go gym?' Why are women always like this???” another one commented.

“Dean deserves better than Sarah. Said she’d come in with an open mind and has been nothing but judgemental from the start,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the show worried about Dean’s happiness, saying he deserved better.

“Sarah is obnoxious isn’t she! Who does she think she is. Dean deserves better,” a person wrote.

“Dean saying he’s had ex’s asking him to loose weight and the first thing Sarah asks is does he hit the gym, terrific pairing as always “experts,” another fan commented.

“Sarah deserves nobody, she’s so pathetic and so self entitled. She’s a complete snob! I don’t understand how she can be so unkind when she has been through trauma herself. Its so cruel. He definitely does not deserve this and the fact she is repulsed by him is horrific,” a netizen posted.

Married at First Sight UK: Sarah’s father encourages her to give Dean a fair chance before jumping to conclusions

From the moment Sarah laid eyes on Dean, she made it clear that he was not her type of man. Neither did Dean’s appearance match her expectations, nor did his romantic personality.

During their first photoshoot, Dean shared that he was over an overly romantic person who liked composing songs for his partner, and even writing poems.

Instead of appreciating the effort, Sarah firmly told him never to write a poem for her. She was also upset about Dean not having any tattoos or the “bad guy” look.

On the contrary, Sarah’s father seemed to approve of Dean, saying he looked like the “protective sort of type.”

Sarah disagreed, saying he was “too much,” to which her father said:

“I mean, to be honest with you, I’d far rather, you know, you’re safe with him than somebody who’s a bit wild and a bit…”

He told the Married at First Sight UK star that Dean was the type of person she would be friends with first.

Consequently, he urged her not to judge him too early and to enjoy the flow of things.

Regardless, Sarah remained apprehensive, saying she had not participated in the show to make friends.

Stay tuned for more updates.