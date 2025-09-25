Sean Diddy Combs reportedly challenges prostitution charges, seeks overturn in court

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to enter the New York City federal courtroom again on Thursday (September 25). It's his first time back since the jury said he did not commit the big crimes he was accused of back in July. The jury ultimately acquitted him of the headline-making charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, a decision that drew national attention and sparked heated debate. This made a lot of noise across the country and got people arguing.

Even though Combs did not get charged with the toughest claims, not everything went his way. He was found guilty of two charges linked to prostitution, and now, reportedly, his lawyers are preparing to argue that those convictions should be overturned. The upcoming hearing is expected to test the strength of the prosecution's case once again while shaping the next chapter in Combs' high-profile legal battle.

Diddy’s lawyers say his "Freak Offs" were consensual shows, not crimes, but prosecutors reject the claim

The legal team of Sean "Diddy" Combs is fighting his new conviction, arguing that the charges against him were applied improperly. The music mogul pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking people to engage in prostitution, and his defense counsel contends that the law ought not to be applied to his case.

They asserted in a filing to Judge Arun Subramanian that Combs did so out of voyeurism and not out of money, noting that the male escorts who took part in the activity of being s*xually involved with Cassie Ventura or a person named Jane in a court that was identified as Jane did so at their pleasure. The defense also held the argument that the men were recruited under fair conditions, paid appropriately, and volunteered, and some even became friends with Ventura and Jane.

The defense attorneys said (via ABC News):

"To our knowledge, Mr. Combs is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct anything like this. The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have s*x for money."

As Sean "Diddy" Combs sits before the court, his lawyers are fighting hard against the charges from the government. They claim that his much-talked-about gatherings were just private shows, not crimes. In their court papers, they say that these events, called "Freak Offs," were just group acts done with everyone agreeing, and even taped for their own use.

They compare it to homemade adult content that is safe under freedom of speech laws. The side against them, the prosecutors, totally disagree. They say what happened was far outside of free speech and show proof that says Combs set up these acts and made money from them. The time to give out his sentence is set for October 3, with his team asking for not more than 14 months, which would nearly be covered by the time he has already been in jail.

