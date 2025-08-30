“Y'all need to get out more”: Sabrina Carpenter addresses 'Man's Best Friend' album cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter Addresses 'Man’s Best Friend' Album Cover Backlash (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the backlash about the original cover art for her new album, Man's Best Friend. The pop star shared her thoughts on the issue during a chat with CBS Mornings on August 29, clarifying her perspective on the imagery and the creative intent behind it.

The singer revealed the album's first cover earlier this month. It showed her on her knees in a black dress and heels, gripping a man's leg while his hand pulled her hair. The picture caused a stir online, with some people calling it demeaning and old-fashioned in its portrayal of gender roles. Carpenter said she felt good about giving the green light to the concept, pointing out that her inner circle - family, friends, and team members - saw it as a good match for the album's key ideas.

"I think between me and my friends and my family and the people that I always share my music and my art with first, it was … it just wasn't even a conversation," she told CBS Mornings. "It was just, like, it's perfect. For what the album is, it's perfect for, you know, kind of what it represents."

She explained that the cover symbolized the give-and-take of power and control, stressing that she wanted to look at both feeling exposed and having control.

She also commented on the mixed reactions from her fans. Her longtime supporters grasped the context and meaning behind the photo, while those unfamiliar with her work questioned if the pose was suitable. Carpenter mentioned that her parents backed the artwork, which went against what some critics had assumed.

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on artistic growth and unveils an alternate album cover

This isn't the first time Carpenter has come under fire for her artistic choices. Her Short n' Sweet tour, which ran from September 2024 to March 2025, sparked headlines due to the choreography for her single "Juno." The dance moves, which matched the song's lyrics, sparked a debate about her shift from Disney Channel star to grown-up pop artist. During her appearance on CBS Mornings, Carpenter shared her thoughts on how people reacted to her growth as an artist. She pointed out that writing about topics like sexuality seemed like a natural step in her career path.

"When I started, you know, becoming more sexual as a person, I think it's just something that's a part of life. You want to write about it," she told CBS Mornings. "I didn't realize it was as taboo of a topic until I started writing about it more freely."

Following the mixed reactions, Carpenter unveiled an alternate album cover on Instagram. The new version, in black and white, features her wearing a floor-length gown while slow dancing with a man. She captioned the post humorously, describing it as “approved by God” and announcing that signed copies with the alternate cover would be made available.

Man’s Best Friend marks Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album and is set for release later this year.