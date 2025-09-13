Office Depot issues a statement after one of its associates refuses to print a poster for Charlie Kirk's memorial, calling it "propaganda" in viral video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Charlie Kirk visits SiriusXM Studios on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On the evening of Friday, September 12, a video taken at an Office Depot in Michigan was shared by Michigan Forward.

In the clip, a customer, who had ordered a poster of Charlie Kirk for his vigil, was turned down by a woman who claimed to be one of the depot managers. Refusing to print the poster, she said:

"That's political propaganda, unfortunately. Because he's a political figure and I don't have to [explain it], yeah."

The video had since gone viral on X, having received over 3 million views, with netizens appealing for the employee's removal from Office Depot in the comments.

A team member ordered and paid for a poster to be printed at @officedepot so he could bring it to a vigil for Charlie Kirk tonight in Michigan.



When he arrived to pick it up four hours later, the employees said they refused to print it, calling the poster “propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/WCitioCzZF — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025

The Depot seemed to have taken notice of the video, and issued a statement on its official X handle, sharing their deep concern about the incident.

It described the behavior of the woman in video as "completely unacceptable and insensitive," and in violation of their company policies.

After their apology, the Office Depot also revealed the course of action it took to fix the problem, writing:

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction. We also launched an immediatee internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organization."

Since the news of Charlie Kirk's passing on September 10 hit social media, multiple vigils for the late MAGA influencers have been held across the country.

One of them took place in the Turning Point USA chapter of Utah State University on Friday, September 12.

Kirk was at the Utah Valley University (UVU) earlier this week (on Wednesday, September 10) as part of his American Comeback Tour, where he was shot in the neck, and died from the gunshot wound.

Following his death - announced later on Wednesday - Kirk's casket was flown from Utah to Arizona, accompanied by vice-president JD Vance, Usha Vance, and his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk.

​ Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, issued her first statement in a Turning Point USA broadcast

Erika Kirk 🙏 “If you thought my husbands mission was powerful before, you have no idea" Mic drop



"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. The movement MY husband built WILL NOT DlE."



THIS IS SO POWERFUL ❤️



pic.twitter.com/WRgJjNQ7WW — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 13, 2025

Following the death of Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk delivered her first statement on Friday, September 12.

In her statement, Erika addressed the "evil-doers" behind her husband's death, saying:

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world."

After thanking President Trump, JD Vance, and her husband's staff, Erika went on to claim that Charlie loved his children and her above all.

​