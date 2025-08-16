“Always tryna include herself in drama”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shows love to Lana Del Rey’s new song, mentioning Ethel Cain

Nicki Minaj responses to Lana Del Rey’s diss track (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj has stepped into the online conversation surrounding a developing dispute between Lana Del Rey and fellow singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, after publicly praising a newly teased track in which Del Rey appears to reference Cain directly. The preview, believed to be titled “Track 13,” was shared on Del Rey’s Instagram and includes lyrics that mention Cain by name, prompting widespread attention from fans on social media.

Nicki Minaj praises Lana Del Rey and her new song mentioning Ethel Cain:



“Lana can say anything and it sounds so dope… I’ve wanted to say [Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post] since the moment I heard it. I don’t know what they put in that song”



pic.twitter.com/wqDJZCeJGf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2025

Minaj reacted to the teaser during a live stream. She sang part of Del Rey's preview and showed great love for its style and feel. The teaser made her want to revisit Del Rey's old songs. She found the clip moving and hard to forget. Minaj also said that hearing the line about Cain prompted her to revisit all of Del Rey's earlier work.

"Ethel Cain hated my post," she sang during the stream. "Lemme tell you something, that one song just made me say, 'Oh no, I am going into Lana's discography and I am listening to every single song... I'm not kidding, what it did to me... It puts me back in a different time." She kept singing the opening line of the preview.

"Lana can say anything and it sounds so dope," she continued. "I’ve wanted to say [Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post] since the moment I heard it. I don’t know what they put in that song."

Social Media reactions to Nicki Minaj’s response to Lana Del Rey’s diss track

Several social media users reacted strongly to Nicki Minaj’s praise of Lana Del Rey’s teased diss track, with many suggesting that the rapper was unnecessarily inserting herself into ongoing drama.

"Always tryna include herself in drama, sit down," an X commented on Nicki Minaj praise.

"She saw a fellow 40 year old drag somebody half their age and had to stan," another user commented.

Some users expressed curiosity, saying they might listen to the track simply to understand the hype, but others criticized Minaj’s involvement, implying that she was seeking attention and chart success through controversy.

"Lol now I'm just gonna listen to it to see what's so confusing in it," another wrote.

"of course nicki wants to get involved in some drama," one wrote.

"She wants that top ten BADDDDD can’t do it alone anymore huh granny," one mentioned.

"Song is definitely trash, you guys listen to so much noise that has no meaning these days," another user reacted.

Del Rey clarifies lyrics and status of “Track 13”

Following the teaser, fans uncovered additional context when Del Rey left a comment on a Pop Base Instagram post explaining her references. In her comment, Del Rey said Cain had posted pictures comparing her to unattractive characters and had made comments about her weight.

"I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago—when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at," she wrote, per Billboard. "Then when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life I was definitely disturbed."

As of now, the full version of Del Rey’s “Track 13” has not been released, and neither artist has announced any plans for a formal follow-up.