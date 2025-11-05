Netflix’s “Carry-On” goes viral for baby swap continuity error

A scene from Carry-On (Image via Netflix)

A viral video calling out the continuity error in the 2024 Netflix thriller Carry-On has resurfaced on social media, right before the holiday season. The timing is likely influenced by the film being a holiday thriller, falling in the category of works inspired by Die Hard. The video in question was first uploaded on TikTok, before being shared on other social media platforms.

In the video, a woman in seen carrying a baby with a full head of hair in the airport security check. However, in the very next scene as she is seen walking likely to her flight, the baby she carries does not have any hair on its head. The blue reindeer-patterned top worn by the first baby is also altered.

The blatant inconsistency catches the attention of the TikToker’s boyfriend, who is heard in the video loudly and hilarious commenting on the “different baby” situation. With the video going viral once again, netizens are sharing their views both on the film as well as the guy’s voiceover in the clip.

Netflix really thought no one would notice this mistake 😭 pic.twitter.com/AXmNCm60G0 — Phils (@rojamaibo) November 4, 2025

As one person joked on the social media platform X, “Bro sounded like a documentary narrator.” “Plot twist for real,” stated another. “Someone on set definitely said, ‘No one will notice.’ Someone noticed,” quipped a third netizen. Yet another person called out Netflix, saying, “Netflix really thought they could sneak that past us.”

Everything to know about Netflix's Carry-On

Carry‑On (2024) was penned by screenwriter T.J. Fixman and helmed by director Jaume Collet‑Serra. The film follows a young TSA officer who is coerced by a mysterious traveler into allowing a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. It premiered on Netflix in the United States on December 13, 2024.

The film stars Taron Egerton as the TSA agent Ethan Kopek. The mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman) is able to blackmail him by threatening his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson), who also works in the same airport. Backed into making an impossible choice, Ethan finds himself navigating through the holiday chaos at the airport to outwit the threat, protect his loved ones, and avert a disaster that may claim hundreds of lives.

Filming for Carry‑On was primarily carried out at the old terminal of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans, Louisiana, which was creatively transformed into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A few additional exterior and urban scenes were shot in Cleveland, Ohio.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.