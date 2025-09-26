"Need more information immediately": Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan claiming Ava was an "alternate"

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother season 27 released a new episode on September 25, 2025, featuring a live eviction that sent Ava Pearl home and confirmed Morgan, Vince, and Ashley as the final three contestants of the season.

Vince, the sole houseguest eligible to vote at the eviction ceremony, voted to evict Ava, keeping Ashley, the other nominee, in the competition.

Shortly after Ava exited the Big Brother house, Morgan spoke with Vince and Ashley, sharing sensitive information, as she claimed:

“Yeah, I had accidentally received a message I shouldn’t have about a girl named Ava being an alternate.”

Vince immediately alerted Morgan that they were “still live,” to which she replied, “Oh.”

According to the rules of the competition, an “alternate” is a player placed in sequester in case someone from the main cast needs to be replaced.

After Morgan made the statement, the trio laughed it off, but the comment sparked curiosity among the show’s fans.

Big Brother season 27 fans took to X to react to Ava being an “alternate.” While many found the situation hilarious, others sought more information on its possibility.

“Accidentally received a message she shouldn’t have about a girl named Ava that was an alternate!? Need more information immediately,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans were surprised to hear Morgan’s comment about Ava.

“MORGAN SPILLING AVA WAS AN ALTERNATE ON THE LIVE SHOWJDHFJ,” a fan wrote.

“Morgan revealing on live TV that production accidentally leaked to her pre-season that Ava was an alternate is HYSTERICAL,” another one commented.

“OMG STFU NOT MORGAN SAYING AVA WAS AN ALTERNATE AND VINCE GOES “wait i think we’re still live” im crying,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“Sounds like Morgan received an email on accident by big brother about an alternate named Ava. That’s not her cheating. She kept that until Ava was gone. Production messed up not Morgan. The game is basically over. Good on her for not saying anything while Ava was there,” a person wrote.

“so morgan got a message about the mastermind AND ava being an alternate lmao somebody getting firedddd,” another netizen commented.

“Did Morgan just accidentally reveal that producers mistakenly sent her a message she shouldn't have received about an alternate player named Ava?” a fan posted.

Big Brother season 27: Ava outs Vince’s game plan before getting evicted from the house

While production has yet to address the situation, the caption of a video on Ava’s official Instagram page, posted on September 18, proved that Ava was indeed an alternate.

“When she left for LA me and her family were told she was an alternate to be on the show so we weren’t really sure what was gnna happen. We thought she would most likely be back 9 days later. It’s crazy how far Ava has gotten in these past 3 months,” the caption read.

The Big Brother cast member did not leave the house quietly. Before the live eviction, she sat Ashley, Vince, and Morgan down to share her final thoughts, certain she was the one being evicted.

During a house meeting, Ava revealed that Vince wanted to vote to keep her in the competition. She further warned Morgan that Vince was not planning on taking her to the final two.

Ava urged Morgan not to “do for a man what he won’t do for you” and added that, irrespective of what he claimed, he intended to bring Ashley to the finish line.

However, on eviction night, Vince voted to evict Ava, saying it was best for his game.

With that, he secured a spot in the final three alongside Morgan and Ashley, all members of the Judges’ alliance.

Stay tuned for more updates.