"Morgan is delusional" - Big Brother fans criticize cast member for blaming Rachel for her and Vince's nominations

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Week eight saw the Big Brother game take a major turn with Keanu becoming the Head of Household (HOH).

He raised the stakes by nominating Mickey, Morgan, and Vince for elimination.

Morgan was not pleased with Keanu's decision and believed Rachel had a part in influencing the HOH's choices.

During conversations with multiple cast members, Morgan spoke about feeling betrayed by her ally, in this case, Rachel.

Morgan accused the Judges' alliance of safeguarding Rachel. That said, she firmly believed that she and Vince were at risk of being sent home because of Rachel's manipulation.

Additionally, she was upset that her allies did nothing to keep her safe for the week.

Big Brother fans on X were not on board with Morgan's suspicions. They flooded X with their opinions, with many criticizing Morgan for coming at Rachel and not acknowledging Vince's poor gameplay.

Unlike her, netizens defended Rachel and believed that Vince and Morgan were on the block because of Keanu's independent choice.

"Morgan is delusional. Keanu put you up, not Rachel or your 'allies,'" a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans called out Morgan for unnecessarily targeting Rachel.

"yes morgan, RACHEL, the woman who helped form an alliance to keep you safe and evict your biggest opp was the one who turned against you, definitely not VINCE who consistently sends home his own allies," a user reacted.

"Rachel didn't betray anyone. If Morgan and Vince don't see why their up, then they are not the players I thought they were. There are many reasons why both of you are up," another posted.

"it's funny morgan is pointing fingers at rachel but it was vince throwing everybody utb last night trying to stay off the block (and failing). all rachel did was say yeah i had a speech ready to put you up and keanu was like ' ...fair, but you're safe,'" one X user wrote.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"morgan acting like rachel is planning her downfall yet she and vince happily throw rachel and ashley under the bus to anybody who will listen," a fan commented.

"Morgan is blaming Rachel for her and Vince going up but her man was the one who made a enemy with Keanu exposing him to Rachel that Keanu wanted her to be on the block and plus Vince sent Keanu’s allies home. This is his fault," another reacted.

"morgan is blaming rachel for vince being in danger this week as if it isn’t vince’s fault for trying to play the middle and failing," one person wrote.

Big Brother Season 27 live stream updates

The live feeds showed Morgan sharing her distress with the other contestants.

During a conversation with Kelley, she confessed that she was the only person in the Big Brother house who had not won anything yet.

Morgan did not want to leave the show with no wins under her belt.

Upon hearing that, Kelley comforted her by telling her that the game was "not all about competitions."

When Kelley pointed out that she had only won Block Busters, Morgan said:

"I know, but you saved yourself. I can't even save myself. I have to rely on votes."

Later, the Big Brother live feeds showed Morgan telling Ashley that she believes the Judges' alliance was formed solely to protect Rachel.

Morgan stated that she would lose her calm if Vince were to get eliminated due to the lack of support from the alliance.

She defended Vince, recalling how he had not nominated Rachel when he was the HOH solely because he believed in that alliance.

Morgan concluded that she would never forget the alliance's betrayal, particularly Rachel's, if Vince were to get evicted.

Ashley defended Rachel and said the nominations were Keanu's decisions.

However, Morgan remained unconvinced.

Stay tuned for more updates.