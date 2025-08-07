“I got good genes, like I'm Sydney” — Lizzo continues to take shots at the ‘Euphoria’ star’s latest American Eagle commercial in new freestyle

Lizzo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, a.k.a. Lizzo, referenced American Eagle's recent ad campaign in yet another freestyle after she was dragged into the recent controversy. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the songstress shared a clip of herself rapping:

"Fat a**, pretty face with the t*tties, b*tch I got good genes, like I'm Sydney."

While it remains unclear if Jefferson was teasing new music, the bar is directly referencing the tagline of the recent AE marketing campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." It featured a play on the words "genes" and "jeans," prompting many to suggest it promoted eugenics.

Earlier this week, Lizzo dropped a parody song that featured her zipping up her jeans like Sydney Sweeney in the AE ad

Last month, American Eagle dropped their new ad campaign featuring the Euphoria star. One of the advertisements sees her overwrite the word "jeans" on "genes" on a billboard. Another features Sweeney on a couch buttoning her denims while stating:

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

As the ad went viral, it sparked a debate. Some claimed the campaign was a dog whistle for the N*zi propaganda. While others suggested that the controversy was just the left having a meltdown over a beautiful woman proud of her looks.

Soon the discourse found its way over to Fox News, with one commentator slamming the "woke" anti-white agenda, saying:

"We’re over this woke agenda. We’re over the Lizzos, we’re over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this was a 300-pound non-binary person, (the left) would be applauding her."

After Lizzo was dragged into the conversation, the musician decided to poke fun at the controversy. Taking to her social media on Monday, she shared a parody video of the AE commercial.

The post began with a clip of the Fox journalist calling out Lizzo before cutting to her lounging on a sofa and buttoning up her jeans, much like Sweeney. She then raps:

"Yeah, f**k out of my face / H*e, give me some space."

As the camera pans, the singer can be seen wearing a denim-on-denim outfit with a blonde wig. She continues to sing:

"Did this for the culture/ That Left, Right, and that bend it over. Got SZA and Doja/ I ate that, now let’s do it over."

The songstress captioned the post with a cheeky message reading:

"Lizzo’s got Good Jeans."

According to US Weekly, ahead of sharing the song, Jefferson told her TikTok followers it was just a parody track.

In a separate post shared last week, the rapper shared an AI-generated picture of herself in a denim outfit (much like Sydney Sweeney's posters for the AE campaign) with an in-image caption, "If the Democrats won the election."

Notably in light of the controversy, many have taken to translating it into politics. Those criticizing were Democrats, while those defending Sweeney were Republicans. Lizzo is a known Democrat who endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 elections.

While the actress has not publicly reacted to the controversy, American Eagle released a statement asserting that the commercial was "always about the jeans" and "everyone wearing their AE jeans with confidence."