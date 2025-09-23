Kerri Melissa Rollo GoFundMe raises over $10,000 for sisters accused of vandalising Charlie Kirk memorial

A pile of flowers, candles, and photos placed outside the original Turning Point USA office in Lemont, founded by Charlie Kirk, on Sunday, September 21, 2025, marking the day of his funeral in Illinois, United States. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Two sisters from Arkansas, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, have started their own crowdfunding campaign to pay for their legal fees, which has already raised more than $10,000.

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed, which unleashed waves of mournful reactions from supporters all over the country. The community in Bentonville, Arkansas, built a courthouse memorial in his memory, which included candles, flowers, and handwritten notes.

Kerri Melissa Rollo and her sister, Kaylee Heather Rollo, were arrested according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for being caught on video at the site kicking over candles, ripping up signs, and waving their middle fingers. The video was shared widely on social platforms and confirmed by local officials.

Kerri Melissa Rollo, 23, and Kaylee Heather Rollo, 22, both of Bentonville, were arrested on charges of first degree criminal mischief, for vandalizing and tearing down the memorial of Charlie Kirk.



Both sisters are charged with first-degree criminal mischief, and Kaylee is additionally charged with obstruction of governmental operations. According to court documents, Kerri's bond was set at $15,000 and Kaylee's at $7,500. The sisters were booked into Benton County Jail prior to an anticipated bond hearing.

A look into Kerri Melissa Rollo's GoFundMe campaign and community backlash

The event rapidly triggered anger among conservatives who viewed the memorial as a place for communal mourning. Joseph Bollinger, Benton County Justice of the Peace, called the sisters’ vandalism “disrespectful” to Kirk’s memory and to the values and ideals of their community.

"You're not just trampling on their freedom of expression, you're trampling on the memory of of a person. You're trampling on our Benton County values," he said in a statement.

Images of the sisters quickly spread across social media, with many users stating that they needed to face consequences. According to the Rollos, this resulted in doxxing, harassment, and the loss of Kerri's job, further worsening their financial and personal situation.

In response, the sisters created a GoFundMe page called "Fight Against F4cism Help Pay For Our Legal Fees." The GoFundMe page states that their actions amounted to protest and that the backlash in response violated their constitutional rights.

"This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country," the campaign bio read.

Officials have also acted in response to the controversy concerning public memorials. City parks personnel in Bentonville removed the signs from the courthouse the day after the arrests and said they did not want to make a political statement. However, they still left behind the flowers, candles, and flags.

The Rollo sisters are currently waiting to be heard in court, with their attorney expected to assert that their conduct is protected speech. The case has emerged as another flashpoint in the polarized environment after Charlie Kirk's death, and it has continued to split the idea of free speech and protests.