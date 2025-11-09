Who were the inductees and performers at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony? Complete details explored

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

The 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happened on November 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Disney+ streamed it live, bringing viewers a night dedicated to celebrating music icons who have had a major impact on shaping generations of music.

Packed with special tributes and exciting collaborations, the event stood as a big moment to honor music's history and creativity.

Inductees

Performers

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Cyndi Lauper

Joe Cocker

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award

Carol Kaye

Nicky Hopkins

Thom Bell

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Lenny Waronker

Highlights from the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was packed with energetic performers and enthusiastic audience. Artists like Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, and Raye showed up on the red carpet and thrilled the crowd.

There were speeches and performances by many artists on the stage. Chappell Roan welcomed Cyndi Lauper into the Hall of Fame, praising her creativity.

Lauper joined Avril Lavigne on stage for a performance, and Donald Glover honored Outkast during their induction. He explained their journey in reshaping southern rap.

"In bringing their vision of the “Dirty South” to hip-hop, OutKast significantly broadened the genre’s palette," says The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame official website about OutKast. "Embraced critically, and wildly successful commercially, they are one of the few hip-hop acts to win the Album of the Year Grammy. Their cultural influence is incalculable."

With a four-octave voice, quirky glam style and defiant individuality, Cyndi Lauper shaped the ‘80s and beyond. Her debut She’s So Unusual yielded four Top 5 hits, while her wildly popular videos mixed humor and vulnerability," the website say about Cyndi. "As a steadfast LGBTQIA+ advocate, Lauper is an enduring icon, influencing artists from Chappell Roan to Lady Gaga."

A tribute was also performed by Killer Mike, JID, and Sleepy Brown. There were also surprise appearances as stars like Elton John, Doja Cat, Beck, Bryan Adams, and Brandi Carlile showed up.

Icons such as David Letterman, Flea, and Iggy Pop also ignited the ceremony by sharing stories as presenters. The live audience and viewers on Disney+ got to experience a living tribute to music history.

ABC plans to offer a primetime special with great performances for people who missed the live broadcast. It airs on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET, and you can also stream it the next day on Hulu.