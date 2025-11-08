Journalist Steve Baker identifies former U.S. Capitol police officer Shauni Kerkhoff as the J6 pipe bomber: Everything to know

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The Blaze investigative journalist Steve Baker released an article on November 8, stating that Shauni Kerkhoff has been identified as the J6 pipe bomber. The report suggests that Kerkhoff is a former US Capitol police officer, and the identification is based on the results yielded by a computer program. The program reportedly found a 94% match between the gait of Kerkhoff and that of the suspect.

According to the article, the computer program analyzes various aspects of walking, like knee bending, speed, hip extension, step length, etc. The report also suggested that the analyst who ran the comparison believed that the match might even be about 98%. On November 6, Baker took to X and hinted that more details about the incident were to come.

"This is a real story. When it breaks, it's going to be a HUGE story. There are a lot of moving parts, but we need to give them time to do what they need to do, and I know everyone is waiting. Believe me. Tensions are running high."

He even indicated that they had plans to drop the article earlier that day, but that eventually got postponed. On November 5, Steve Baker revealed in a tweet the results of the gait recognition software. He, however, did not open up about the identity of the individual in the tweet.

Everything to know about the details provided in the article that claimed Shauni Kerkhoff was the J6 pipe bomber

For the unversed, on January 6, 2021, federal authorities discovered two pipe bombs near the headquarters of the RNC and DNC. While law enforcement arrived at the scene to oversee the situation, protestors entered the US Capitol by breaching security measures. According to the US House of Representatives, several people of interest were identified by the FBI.

They initially identified a vehicle of interest as well, along with an individual who reportedly searched "pipe bomb DC" online. After over four years passed since the incident, the report by The Blaze surfaced on the internet. According to the report, Shauni Kerkhoff has worked as a Capitol Police officer for about 4.5 years.

Kerkhoff stopped working during mid-2021 after she got a job at the Central Intelligence Agency, as told to the outlet by different sources. The sources reportedly told the outlet that Kerkhoff's main job there was to serve on the dignitary protection teams for officials. Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told The Blaze,

"The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason."

According to the former agent, some sort of cover-up has happened since the beginning. The test results surrounding the gait of the suspect were reportedly checked by multiple current intelligence sources. Born in November 1993, Kerkhoff attended Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio. The Capitol Police hired her back in the year 2018.

During a January 6 criminal trial, Shauni Kerkhoff testified that she applied for her new job before January 6. According to The Blaze reports, she even claimed that she left the Capitol Police on good terms.

As of now, the authorities could not identify an accused in the case.