Who is Rod Wave? All about rapper as he faces arrests under drug and weapon charges

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 13: Rod Wave performs during "Nostalgia Tour" at State Farm Arena on December 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday - sources tie him to multiple drug and firearm issues. Officers with Atlanta PD hauled him in based on serious claims, including carrying a gun during a felony attempt - whether completed or just planned - along with reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of prescription drugs classified as Schedule II and V, according to TMZ.

Details about what led to the arrest are still unclear. Known for emotional tracks and big songs, Rod Wave hasn't spoken out yet - no word yet on whether he’s got a set bond either.

Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from St. Petersburg, Florida. With raw words and deep vocals, he gained attention after "Heart on Ice" blew up in 2019. His first full project, Ghetto Gospel, followed by albums such as Pray 4 Love and SoulFly, brought both praise and strong sales. Mixing singing with rapping, his sound dives into struggle and endurance, while showing how people can change. Because of this emotional weight, he stands out in today's rap scene.

Rod Wave remains in custody amid ongoing legal troubles, $8,000 bond set

According to TMZ, rapper Rod Wave remains in custody as of Saturday morning following his latest arrest, though his release may be imminent after his attorney, Drew Findling, a court has approved an $8,000 bond. The cause of the arrest of the Leavin hitmaker has not been disclosed yet and the Atlanta Police Department has not responded to comment requests as well.

One more setback hits the Florida rapper tangled in ongoing court troubles. Back then, Rod - real name Rodarius Green - got picked up by cops for supposedly firing off rounds from his Glock 20 near his Atlanta residence amid a clash with a real estate agent and crew, then tried dashing away afterward. That incident reportedly broke a current bail condition tied to a 2020 assault charge, piling on counts like armed attack plus having a firearm during a serious crime.

Rod's crossed paths with cops before - one time back in 2022 when he got arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, though the case didn't stick; then again in 2023, he was nabbed twice over guns, each linked to him being a former inmate holding weapons.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!