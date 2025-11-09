Who are Rod Wave's kids? Family details explored as rapper faces multiple felony charges after receiving first Grammy nomination

Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug and weapon charges (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rod Wave, the rapper born as Rodarius Green, grabbed attention. Police arrested him in Georgia on charges related to drugs and weapons. This happened on the same day he got his first Grammy nomination.

While the legal trouble is in the spotlight, people are also curious about the rapper's personal life. Many want to know about his children.

Rod Wave is the dad of two kids — twin girls named Kash and Mocha. He welcomed the twins with his ex-girlfriend, Kelsey "Dee" Coleman. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship.

Now, Wave and Coleman work together to raise their daughters. Rod has talked about being a father on social media, setting the priority straight about his family life.

In May 2025, Zaria stated that Rod Wave fathered her daughter. The rapper denied this claim, calling her "delusional" and an "obsessed fan." He said Zaria made up text messages and tried to get money from him.

He posted a screenshot online showing he sent her $5,000. These issues led to online talk that Rod had four kids with three women, including Zaria and someone named Deja.

Rod said he knew Zaria but wasn't the father of her child. He also said he had no link to Deja. Now, Rod Wave still says Kash and Mocha are his only children. He wants to raise them while handling his work and personal issues.

Fulton County public records say the Atlanta Police Department took the 27-year-old Rod Wave into custody on Friday, November 7, 2025. The records list four charges against Rod Wave.

These include having a gun or knife while trying to commit a felony, driving, and two counts of having a controlled substance.

He left police custody on Saturday, November 8, after he paid an $8,000 bond.

Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on a gun charge and multiple other charges pic.twitter.com/n3QQmtdXqN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 8, 2025

In a statement to TMZ, Rod Wave’s attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zack Findling said that the rapper “was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta.” They added,

“The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit — a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.”

The attorneys further alleged that the arrest resulted from the unit’s “quota-driven approach” and described it as “a clear violation of [his] rights.”

Findling confirmed that Rod Wave had already appeared in court and was released soon after posting bail.

