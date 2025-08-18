“What about those schools in Africa?”: Netizens react as Kai Cenat announces streaming return to unveil his Fortnite Icon Series skin

Kai Cenat’s Fortnite skin announcement draws mixed reactions (Image via Getty0

Fortnite continues to expand its Icon Series by introducing character skins for famous content creators and performers within the game. Kai Cenat, a well-known creator, has just confirmed he'll soon join this exclusive lineup, catching lots of attention on social media. This week, Cenat posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to hint at his addition to the Fortnite Icon Series. His post was clear and suggested the deal was done even though Epic Games hadn't said anything about working together yet.

Kai Cenat announces he’s returning to streaming tomorrow to unveil his own Fortnite Icon Series skin pic.twitter.com/2iAEJEFZd6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 17, 2025

After the tweet was gaining popularity, Epic Games rather mysteriously responded with just the word "Leaked," which had people whispering that this was a quiet way to say the release was coming. After the initial announcement, Cenat informed his followers that more information would be revealed in a special livestream on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 8:30 PM PST. The live stream will strive to give the inside information about the team-up, including what the skin will look like, any themed bundles, and possibly some extra cosmetics.

As of now, no sneak peeks or official launch dates have been made public, leaving many fans eager for more info during the upcoming broadcast. Epic Games has a history of coordinating its Icon Series skin releases with larger in-game events or seasonal updates, which often help drive engagement across the Fortnite player base. Because of this pattern, some have speculated that the Kai Cenat skin could launch shortly after the livestream, potentially aligning with a new season or tournament. However, no details on exact timing have been confirmed by either party.

"What about those schools in Africa?" an X user commented after Kai Cenat announced his return to streaming to unveil his own Fortnite Icon Series skin.

Mixed reactions surface on social media as Kai Cenat’s announcement sparks debate

Several users shared mixed reactions to the announcement on X. While some questioned whether other creators like Speed should have received a skin first, others brought up previous controversies, including Cenat’s involvement in charitable initiatives and past bans.

"No hate but Speed should have a skin before Kai Cenat," an X user commented after the announcement.

"Tell him to unveil that school in African he got Millions donated too," another user reacted.

"What influence does Kai have on Fortnite. Everyone I seen him play he getting dogged," one wrote.

A few users expressed skepticism about his influence on Fortnite and criticized his gameplay, suggesting he “stay offline.”

"kai stay offline thanks...," another wrote on X.

"these gon make his haters even more mad, kai can't stop winning fr," one user wrote.

"funny how twitch banned him but fortnite gave him a whole skin lmao the internet really got no rules," another user commented.

As the date of the livestream approaches, fans continue to express anticipation online. The Icon Series has previously featured a number of well-known figures, and Kai Cenat’s addition is expected to generate significant interest.