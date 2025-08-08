Was Kai Cenat arrested alongside Duke Dennis? Viral rumor debunked

Kai Cenat’s Role During Dennis’ Detention Draws Public Attention

A recent drama at a shopping mall involving content creators Dennis and Kai Cenat and police officers has grabbed a lot of attention online. Videos from the situation have spread all over social media, showing different sides of what happened. Fellow creator Kai Cenat being there has also sparked plenty of public curiosity.

Several videos online show police officers approaching and arresting Dennis. During the incident, Cenat was nearby, standing on a higher floor in the mall. From that spot, he had a clear view of what went down and filmed parts of it on his phone.

A mugshot of Kai Cenat has been spreading on the internet, which has led to the question of whether he was arrested. The streamer was not arrested over the incident. His involvement seemed to be limited to watching and recording what happened. Even so, having a well-known figure at the scene added a different layer to the stories spreading online.

“An officer instructed the suspect to leave, and the suspect verbally and physically refused to leave the location,” police said about Dennis’ arrest, per NBC News. “An officer instructed the suspect to place his hands by his back and that he would be arrested for criminal trespassing private property.”

Duke Dennis' mugshot released after arrest for playing hide-and-seek in a mall with Kai Cenat. pic.twitter.com/5DMGWIbuWL — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 4, 2025

Social media users reacted with humor, with some joking that Dennis was arrested for playing hide-and-seek in a mall with Kai, while others teased that he went to jail just to get a tough-looking mugshot.

"Mind yall, he was arrested for playing hide and seek with Kai in a mall out there," an X user wrote.

"Dude went to jail to have a tuff looking mugshot 100%" another commented.

Dennis charged with criminal trespassing and evading arrest in Texas

Dennis faces legal charges. The first charge, outlined in Texas Penal Code Section 30.05, involves criminal trespassing. This offense occurs when an individual knowingly enters or remains on another person’s property without permission, even after being instructed to leave.

The second charge, under Texas Penal Code Section 38.04, relates to evading arrest. This applies when a person deliberately attempts to flee from law enforcement officers who are trying to lawfully arrest or detain them.

The potential outcome of Dennis’s case may vary in severity, as he is facing both of these charges.

The streamer remains in custody, with mugshots of Duke Dennis spreading rapidly across social media. According to legal experts, while the charges are classified as misdemeanors, they could still lead to fines and potential jail time, influenced by the streamer’s previous record.