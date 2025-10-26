Jasmine Pineda moves to end marriage with Gino Palazzolo as '90 Day Fiancé' drama continues off-screen

Jasmine Pineda Files for Divorce from Gino Palazzolo (Image via Instagram / @90dayfiance)

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo from 90 Day Fiancé have reached a turning point in their off-screen relationship. Jasmine has now decided to end their marriage. Reports say she filed paperwork to divorce Gino in August 2025, according to TMZ. Their dramatic relationship, both on TV and in real life, appears to be over.

Records show Jasmine struggled to give Gino the divorce papers. She tried several times to deliver them to him at his home in Michigan, but couldn’t reach him. After those attempts failed, she used a different method. She published a notice in La Gaceta, a newspaper in Pinellas County, Florida. This acted as the official way to announce her decision to end the marriage.

People close to Jasmine said money problems have made her split from Gino even messier. Reports claim Jasmine feels upset because Gino kept all the payments from their time on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Since she didn’t have a U.S. work permit, the money went straight to him.

Gino's lawyer, Thomas Quartz, told TMZ that Gino had already filed for divorce in Michigan. Quartz explained that Jasmine has been avoiding receiving Gino’s case and is exploring alternative ways to file her own case. He mentioned advising Gino that Jasmine owes him money. According to Quartz, Gino plans to go after what he believes he’s owed.

Jasmine Pineda reveals pregnancy to Gino Palazzolo on ‘Happily Ever After?’

The couple met during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Their long-distance romance between Panama and Michigan grabbed the attention of viewers. Over the years, their relationship evolved into one of the most tumultuous in the series, marked by frequent arguments and emotional confrontations. Their story carried on in season nine of 90 Day Fiancé: Ever After?, showing fans the struggles they faced as a married pair.

On the September 14 episode of Happily Ever After?, Jasmine shared two big announcements with Gino. She told him she was expecting a baby with her new partner, Matt Branis. She also explained that they were planning to move to Florida to begin a fresh chapter together.

“Well, I hope you have a good life,” Gino reacted to the news.

“I will,” Jasmine replied.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Jasmine Pineda announced she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Matt Branis, and not her husband Gino Palazzolo. pic.twitter.com/UpUQRX8AYL — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2025

Later, in a confessional, Gino admitted he broke down crying. He described Jasmine as “such a liar” and insisted, "she didn’t love me."

Jasmine, who already has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship, had her daughter, Matilda, with Matt in April 2025. Even with her growing family, legal records show she and Gino are still married on paper. However, both seem ready to go their separate ways.