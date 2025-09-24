"It's so strange": Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan and Vince's emotional late-night conversation

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 is now in the last stage of the competition, with only a few episodes left to air.

However, the drama continues to intensify as Morgan (Head of Household and Power of Veto winner) and Vince’s relationship comes under public scrutiny once again.

The live feeds captured the twosome having a deep conversation late at night, during which Vince became emotional talking about his unemployment and life in general.

During the chat, Vince also mentioned that he loved Morgan and that she would never understand or believe how much he did.

However, once Morgan asked Vince about his unemployment, the male Big Brother cast member broke down in tears, saying he felt lost in life and never had any purpose.

He continued speaking about his ambitions, while Morgan assured him not to lose hope.

Both houseguests admitted that being part of the show was the highest point of their lives.

While Vince worried about life after the show, Morgan comforted him, asking him not to let things get to his head.

Shortly after, the pair went to sleep, and Vince placed his hand over Morgan.

She immediately removed it, and Vince apologized.

Big Brother fans on X commented on the pair’s late-night talk, with some saying Vince getting emotional was part of his gameplay, while others opining that he was not okay.

Other netizens also shared their thoughts on the twosome’s chemistry.

“Vince is a walking red flag and week after week some people have begun to not just enjoy the drama or think he and Morgan are cute but actively romanticize him cheating on a serious partner to the point they're badmouthing Kelsey for...getting cheated on. It's so strange,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother fans had various opinions on Vince and Morgan’s deep conversation, as one wrote:

“right bc im so appalled. especially by the ppl who like or anticipate "showmance" content... they think this the sims or a forbidden wattpad love story. i dont think they understand the gravity of how f**ked AND f**ked up vince is take the blinders off.”

“ngl im worried for vince post show his family unhappy with his actions no kelsey no 750k and definitely no morgan + heap loads of online hate he might hurt himself,” another one commented.

“me at 4am watching millennials in their 30s not being emotionally stable with each other while ava eats her nails on cam 3 or whatever,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of the CBS show believed it might be Vince’s strategy.

“Why is Vince crying to Morgan?. God he’s so toxic He’s probably trying to guilt trip her in case she’s thinking of using the veto,” a person wrote.

“So every night Vince cries, says “I love you” a million times and was now denied tryna cuddle when Morgan already told him about boundaries…..and I’m supposed to feel bad for this man and like him? Literally everyday I wake up I see an update “Vince was crying,” a netizen commented.

“I really really hope production debriefs Vince and Morgan about what to expect on the outside and provides them with a lot of resources. Tough watch tonight,” a fan posted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Vince opens up to Morgan about his life

The live feeds showed Vince apologizing to Morgan for roasting her with a Lauren reference earlier in the day.

While Morgan assumed he would have taken Lauren to the final two if the three of them were left in the show, Vince argued otherwise.

However, Morgan remained unconvinced. Her attitude worried Vince, who apologized for hurting her and making her feel like a second choice.

“I think this is why when I tell you I love you, like I say, you will never actually understand or believe how much,” he added.

The female Big Brother contender then asked Vince if he was “really unemployed.” Vince answered in the affirmative, saying he never had any direction in life.

He complained about having existential crises “over and over,” and being unable to understand what to do with his life.

“I’ve never had like a passion that I’m good at. I never found like any jobs that I was good at. I was choked that I was like the world’s most mediocre person. I had a lot of like random talents. I can just never find anything that fulfilled me,” he mentioned.

Upon hearing that, Morgan asked him not to be scared, assuring him that there would be more to look forward to after the show.

She explained to him that he was not a failure and that within a few days’ time, the show would become a fond memory for him.

That said, she asked Vince not to fret over the future.

