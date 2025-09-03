Is Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe married? What we know amid employee relationship scandal

Laurent Freixe (Image via YouTube/@nestle)

In September 2025, Laurent Freixe, the now-former CEO of Nestlé, was removed from his position after revelations of a clandestine romantic relationship with an employee of the company became public knowledge.

While Freixe is in the news for his professional demise, many are equally intrigued by his private life, namely, people are wondering if the 63-year-old executive is married.

Laurent Freixe has a long-standing reputation for keeping his personal life away from the public eye. He has no public social media accounts, and Freixe has not even provided personal details on his LinkedIn profile.

So it is virtually impossible to know if he is still married or was married in 2025 during the alleged relationship. Therefore, it could be said that Laurent Freixe is still unmarried.

Nestlé said on September 1 that Freixe was terminated after external investigators determined he engaged in a relationship with a subordinate. The company's leadership, including Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, determined that Freixe's breach of Nestlé's code of conduct made his position untenable.

The reports indicate the woman in question was in marketing and was promoted to Vice President of Americas Marketing just 18 months after first meeting Freixe.

Even though Nestlé hasn’t publicly connected the promotion to the relationship, the timing nevertheless raises some eyebrows. Swiss outlet Inside Paradeplatz previously reported that the two originally met in 2022 at Nestlé’s headquarters in Vevey. The woman reportedly left the company at the end of June 2025, months before news of the scandal broke out publicly.

A look into Laurent Freixe's previous alleged workplace relationships

This was not the first time Laurent Freixe’s personal life had intertwined with his business practices. According to a number of reports, including the Daily Mail, Freixe was said to have had a similar relationship years before working for Nestlé in Hungary.

Allegedly, he began a romance with a younger employee and they eventually married. After their relationship was exposed, she eventually left the company.

Even if this is true, we do not know if Freixe is still married to that individual today or whether he was divorced from that person prior to the last relationship surfaced.

Laurent Freixe's career with Nestlé lasted for almost 40 years. He joined the company in 1986 and, over the years, advanced through the company, holding a number of top-level roles in Europe and America.

In 2007, he became the CEO of the Iberian region, and in 2024, he took on the top role in the company as CEO. His time lasted only a year before the company terminated him suddenly. Nestlé has said that Freixe will not receive any severance pay, with the company stating that the action was taken to protect business values and governance standards of the company.