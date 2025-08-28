Is Emil Wakim Christian? All about comedian as he exits SNL after one season

Emil Wakim announced his departure from SNL (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emil Wakim is no longer a part of Saturday Night Live (SNL), as he recently announced his departure after one season. The American comedian-actor of Lebanese descent joined the cast of the late-night sketch comedy show during the 50th season.

Wakim hails from Chicago, where he was born and raised until he moved to Bloomington, Indiana, for college. His father is a Lebanese Maronite immigrant, while his mother is a white American. Emil Wakim was brought up as a Christian, which he also mentioned on SNL.

New cast member Emil Wakim swings by the Update desk pic.twitter.com/iRbLkhToGR — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024

The 27-year-old comedian talked about having a family in Lebanon and joked about his father not identifying as Arab. Emil said:

“He’s like, ‘You know, you don’t have to say we’re Arab – We’re not Arab; we’re Christian Lebanese, it’s different. We’re European, we’re like the French,'” Wakim said, mimicking his father’s accent. “And I’m like, ‘Ask the French if they think we’re the French.”

During a September 2024 conversation with Vulture, Emil Wakim also opened up about attending an Irish Catholic middle school and playing Jesus in a class play. He recounted how many childhood moments like these sent him on his path to becoming a comedian.

Emil Wakin is based in Brooklyn, New York, and appeared on SNL and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to his official website, the stand-up comic was once chosen for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, held in Montreal.

At the same time, he has opened for prominent comedians such as Roy Wood Jr., Kyle Kinane, Nikki Glaser, Hasan Minhaj, and Neal Brennan.

Emil Wakim calls his departure from Saturday Night Live a “gut punch” in his announcement post

SNL Season 50 debuted at the end of September 2024 with three new faces – Jane Wickline, Emil Wakim, and Ashley Padilla. While the next season is set to return in the first week of October, NBC has yet to announce the cast. However, Wakim has already confirmed that he “won’t be returning to SNL next year.”

The Brooklyn comedian shared a multi-carousel post to share the news with his followers on Instagram. Wakim described the call from the network as a “gut punch.” He wrote:

“it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there. i was at six flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life.”

Emil continued expressing his gratitude to be able to work on SNL, and wrote:

“every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there.”

Emil Wakim described working on Saturday Night Live as the “most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience” of his life. Wakim also admitted that he will miss the show and his colleagues. He also thanked Lorne Michaels for allowing him to work on SNL.

He concluded:

“i was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise.”

For those unaware, Emil Wakim’s stint on SNL lasted for 20 episodes in Season 50.