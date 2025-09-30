How many children does Nicki Minaj have? Family explored as Cardi B claims the rapper has fertility issues in heated social media exchange

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's long-standing rivalry has once again taken center stage, escalating after a recent exchange on social media grabbed widespread attention. The matter escalated when Cardi B made remarks touching on Nicki's personal life and fertility.

Nicki Minaj, who had her first kid, a boy she loves to call "Papa Bear," with Kenneth Petty in September 2020, says being a mom is the best part of her life. She has spoken openly about how becoming a mother has changed her outlook, making her more forgiving and appreciative of the good in people.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B reignite feud with explosive pregnancy spat on X

A heated social media clash between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has become the latest trending topic on X, drawing widespread attention. The drama started after Nicki Minaj posted a comment about Cardi B's pregnancy that seemingly mocked her pregnancy, which went viral almost immediately.

She posted:

"Raw dogging pregnant with the 4th babeeee barney B. BV. HPVeeee... Allegedlyyyyyyyyy."

Cardi B did not take long before responding, telling Nicki Minaj that she went to fertility doctors and that she had difficulties with reproduction due to substance use, while firmly denying the allegations about her own pregnancy. The trade has thus ignited a frenzy among fans, with several weighing in on the old rivalry between the two rap superstars.

Cardi B wrote:

"Alright now this is the third tweet talking about my pregnancy... like you wasn't going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn't reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY. Lord protect my babies."

