"Gave me the ick": Love Is Blind season 9 fans react to Edmond crying after Kalybriah refused to get intimate

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 premiered on October 1, 2025, with six new episodes, introducing singles from Denver who participated in the show in search of their life partners.

While for some the experiment ended in the pod stage, for others it bloomed into something more significant, like it did for 29-year-old Edmond and 29-year-old Kalybriah.

The couple got engaged after a few dates and joined the other pairs on the romantic retreat to Mexico.

However, Edmond and Kalybriah’s honeymoon took a turn when she refused to get intimate with him, saying she wanted to wait until marriage.

Edmond was not pleased with the idea, especially after he found out that the other couples had been intimate during their first night together.

Kalybriah tried to explain her point of view, urging Edmond not to compare his experience with the others, but he remained unconvinced.

In episode 6, he broke down in tears, saying he was "too nice” and that Kalybriah did not reciprocate his feelings.

Edmond criticized her for having “one-night stands” in the past and then wanting to wait until marriage with him.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to share their thoughts on Edmond’s emotional breakdown.

They disapproved of his reaction, as many thought he was trying to manipulate Kalybriah into doing something she was not interested in.

“Edmond aka floor kisser & Mr Nice Guy is hella weird. E6 gave me the ick.,” a netizen commented.

“i would have LAUGHED in edmond’s face if i was KB. doing all that crying and twitching about being “too nice” while he’s trying to guilt a woman into having s*x with him, and simultaneously s**t shaming her??? yeah, your time is up b**ch,” a fan wrote.

“edmond crying and begging for s*x is creeping me out, why’s everyone on this season so weird,” another one commented.

“I need for women to stop equating male tears with emotional intelligence. Edmond really had a full tantrum because KB wanted to wait 4 weeks to have s*x?? Eww,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“edmond is evil why does he use him making an effort against her as if she HAS to have s*x with him because hes nice to her,” a person wrote.

“Oh Edmond is pissing me off with this s*x issue. KB is trying to talk to him and he is just crying and moaning about him being too nice??!???!? Crying and everything? What??? I know what you are,” one netizen posted.

“Edmond is acting like 30 days without s*x is going to kill him. He’s really trying to guilt trip KB into it….. What type of nonsense,” another fan commented.

Love Is Blind season 9: Edmond and Kalybriah clash over intimacy issues

After returning home from the group pool party in episode 6, Kalybriah asked Edmond if it bothered him that they were the only couple that did not get intimate.

He refused to give a straight answer and only replied with, “It’s okay.”

Kalybriah told him that she wanted to wait until marriage because she saw their relationship as something more meaningful than just a physical connection.

Edmond’s disappointment soon surfaced, as he complained about giving her his all despite being denied intimacy.

“You let dude that ain’t even care about you, you’re like, ‘I don’t give a f**k about it.’ You let them have s*x with you. Oh my f**king goodness,” he said.

The Love Is Blind star broke down in tears, upset that she allowed other men to get intimate with her but not him, who was her potential husband.

Kalybriah pointed out that he was upset because the other male co-stars had had something he was denied, but Edmond disagreed.

He eventually crashed out, saying he was tired of being the “nice” guy. Edmond believed he was more emotionally invested in the relationship than she was.

However, his primary concern remained Kalybriah’s difference in treatment of past partners and him.

She explained that she had changed over time, but Edmond was displeased regardless.

The Love Is Blind segment ended on a cliffhanger, so viewers will have to tune in next Wednesday to see what happens between the two of them.

Stay tuned for more updates.