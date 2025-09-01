DJ Akademiks claims he's almost certain that Gunna and his team leaked the audio of Young Thug's prison call

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rappers Young Thug and Gunna attend Gunna "Drip or Drown 2" album release party at Compound on February 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Young Thug had recently been in the spotlight since an audio clip apparently of the rapper leaked online. What stood out about the clip was the a man who appeared to be Thug was seemingly namedropping people involved in alleged criminal activities. DJ Akademiks had now shared his take on the same.

A clip from one of his recent livestreams had been going viral, in which Akademiks had been talking on the matter. A clip from the livestream was further posted on August 31, by joebuddenclips/fanpage. In the clip, DJ Akademiks stated that he believed that the audio was leaked by Gunna and his team. In the livestream, Akademiks said,

"I'm almost certain Gunna's team is leaking it to his fan pages. I'm almost certain. Okay. I know they're not going to agree to it... all of these things may have been gotten from maybe somebody who was in the case that would request them. And it could have been something for the nature of an appeal or something like that."

According to Akademiks, it was possible that the court accepted the request and allowed access since Gunna was also a defendant in the case in which Young Thug was involved. Akademiks even claimed that at one point, Young Thug said that he got his attorneys to review Gunna's phone calls.

Further in the livestream, Akademiks called out those who had been bashing Thug lately. According to Akademiks, badmouthing Thug would not make Gunna look innocent.

Young Thug was heard talking to 21 Savage about Gunna in their allegedly released phone call records in recent days

Both Young Thug and Gunna had been defendants in the same YSL RICO case. Gunna was, however, freed from the jail back in 2022 after he accepted a plea deal. In the recently dropped phone call records that allegedly involved Young Thug and 21 Savage, the two spoke about Gunna.

In the leaked call records, Thug could be heard telling Savage that Gunna stopped receiving calls after he got out of prison upon accepting the plea deal back in 2022. Thug added,

"He told Brian [Steel, Thug's lawyer], 'Man, I'm gonna come in here and write a statement [...] then every time it be time to do it, he don't answer the phone no more."

According to Thug, Gunna kept ignoring and avoiding his calls since then. As per reports by HotNewHipHop, Thug allegedly revealed in one of the clips, that he initially had planned to release his album Business Is Business on the same date as Gunna's A Gift & a Curse, only to mess with the release of the latter's project.

Thug, however, did not execute the plan and dropped his album a few days after Gunna released his project. In the clip, Thug apparently said with a laugh,

"How he think I ain't gonna know [his release date] when he's signed to me? I can hold his s**t back if I want to."

As of now, Gunna had not reacted to the claims made by DJ Akademiks.