"Deserves to go home" - Big Brother fans call for Vince's elimination

Big Brother Season 27 contestant and the Head of Household (HOH) for week eight, Keanu, recently nominated Vince, Morgan, and Mickey for the upcoming elimination.

The nominations put the houseguests on alert, especially Morgan and Vince, who worried about their chances of remaining in the competition.

Vince, in particular, was shocked to be put in that position and spent most of his time sulking and complaining about his situation to Morgan.

He regretted his gameplay and hoped that he had taken more chances and played more fearlessly.

The live feeds showed Vinny cooped up in his room, while Morgan stayed by his side, comforting him.

He complained about not having anyone in his corner and feeling sidelined by the other houseguests.

Before Keanu had announced the nominations, Vince had desperately begged him not to put him up.

He had pleaded his case, saying he needed to stay in the house for at least another week, but to no avail.

Big Brother fans on X were not pleased with Vince's behavior, as they accused him of acting like the victim.

Moreover, they disliked his gameplay. So, they called for his elimination in the upcoming eviction ceremony.

"Vince down? He kinda deserves to go home with his infinite sadness," a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans were dissatisfied with Vince's overall gameplay and his attitude in the house.

"Honestly hope Vince goes home this week. anyone else??" a user reacted.

"vince going home this week would be so good for rachel ashley and will, imma need that," another person wrote.

"Vince, thanks for keeping Rachel safe last week… but unfortunately it’s your time to go," one fan commented.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"honestly, I need vince out this week because I simply can’t take any more of his victim noises and self pity," an X user posted.

"Every clip I've seen of Vince the past 12? hours has just been him crying and sulking around. Like lmao what!?!" one netizen commented.

"Vince is such a cry baby like he just takes it every single time and never fights back…always throwing himself a pity party I’m so tired of him," one user reacted.

Big Brother stars Ashley and Will discuss Vince's gameplay

When Vince learned that Keanu had planned to put him on the block, he requested that he not.

Keanu refused to budge and asked Vince to fight for his position, winning the Power of Veto or the Blockbuster.

However, Vince remained demotivated as he believed it was easier said than done.

Once nominated for the upcoming elimination, Vince started to spend most of his time in his room.

Meanwhile, Will and Ashley discussed Vince's attitude and gameplay, voicing their disappointment over his victim mindset.

They called him out for "hibernating" in his room when the other nominees, Morgan and Mickey, were at least strategizing and trying their best to manipulate the game.

Elsewhere, Vinny broke down, thinking his fate was sealed.

Morgan tried to console him, saying it was all her fault.

However, the male Big Brother houseguest believed the state he was in was the consequence of his own actions and poor decisions.

Vince continued to sulk over his situation, convinced he was going home.

Fans of Big Brother were tired of Vince's behavior, with many saying that they wanted him out of the competition.

