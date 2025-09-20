“This is so disturbing”: Netizens react as D4vd’s "Romantic Homicide" enters Apple Music US top 10 chart after dead teen was found in his car

D4vd Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Investigation (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Singer-songwriter D4vd has called off the rest of his U.S. tour following the discovery of human remains in a vehicle registered under his name. The development has drawn widespread attention, coinciding with his track Romantic Homicide entering Apple Music’s U.S. Top 10 chart.

d4vd’s "Romantic Homicide" has entered the top 10 on US Apple Music for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/L7yjpz5X7S — chart data (@chartdata) September 19, 2025

"Instead of putting him behind bars… people are streaming his songs and he is getting the recognition he wanted this is so disturbing," an X user commented.

Authorities revealed that the remains found earlier this month in a Tesla’s trunk belonged to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified her using forensic testing. The cause of death is still being investigated. Law enforcement said David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, is cooperating with the investigation.

D4vd had planned to perform in Los Angeles and visit the Grammy Museum soon, but those appearances no longer show up in official listings. Tickets to his San Francisco show were available, but reports suggest all upcoming tour stops have now been called off. The tour had been set to wrap up in Los Angeles by the end of September.

Mixed reactions as D4vd’s Romantic Homicide reaches Apple Music top 10

Social media reactions to D4vd’s song Romantic Homicide entering the Apple Music U.S. Top 10 have been varied

"That bloody rose aesthetic perfectly matches the song's vibe. Been on my breakup playlist since it dropped," an X user commented.

"I think the reason is people listening to his trash music looking for clues about what he did to a minor aka Celeste. It's like when Velma got crazy viewership because people were wondering how bad it truly was. Nobody actually likes his music, it's investigative," another reacted.

Some expressed discomfort with supporting the song under the circumstances, describing it as “gross” to give attention or money to the artist.

"I think it's because ppl wanna hear what he was saying after the news broke out," one wrote.

"this is actualmy so gross... giving money to a murderer..," a person wrote.

"People curious to hear the lyrics/confessions. I don’t think it’s top10 because people love the song," another user commented.

"exciting milestone for romantic homicide," another said.

Police investigate human remains in Tesla and unrelated South LA case

Police said they found the Tesla abandoned in the Hollywood Hills and later moved it to an impound lot. On September 8, officers responded to complaints about a strong smell at the lot, where they discovered remains inside a plastic bag stored in the car’s front trunk.

Detectives reported that Rivas stood around 5 feet 2 inches tall. She had black wavy hair and a unique "Shhhh" tattoo on her finger. She wore a tube top, black leggings, and some jewelry when she was found. Officials also mentioned that D4vd has a matching "Shhhh" tattoo, but they have not confirmed any link between him and the case apart from the vehicle registration.

In a separate incident, another body turned up in a different impound lot in South Los Angeles just one day after the Tesla case. Investigators stated they don’t think these two cases are connected.

Los Angeles authorities continue to investigate the case, although D4vd has not shared any personal statement. More details on the cause of Rivas’s death and possible charges will be available after the medical examiner wraps up their findings.