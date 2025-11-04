How many children does Nancy Pelosi have? Former speaker's family explored as Democrats prepare for her possible retirement after California's vote

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

NBC News has been told by several Democrats that former speaker Nancy Pelosi might quit politics. This popped up around the time that voters in California are set to send in their ballots on Proposition 50. According to the outlet, Pelosi has been considered as one of the most effective leaders within the party and also the "chief antagonist" to Trump during his previous term.

Many told the outlet that the 85-year-old Democrat will possibly avoid seeking re-election in 2026. According to one House Democrat from California,

"I wish she would stay for 10 more years. I think she's out. She's going to go out with Prop 50 overwhelmingly passing, and what a crowning achievement for her to do that."

A House Democratic leadership aide spoke of Nancy Pelosi and said,

"I think she's preparing to exit the stage."

Despite the speculations, there has been no confirmation indicating Nancy Pelosi's retirement from politics. Beyond her time in politics, her story is also that of a mother of five children—Alexandra Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, Nancy Corinne Pelosi, Jacqueline Pelosi, and Paul Pelosi, Jr.

Exploring more about Nancy Pelosi's children amid reports about her possible retirement from politics

Nancy Corrine Pelosi—

Nancy Corrine is the eldest daughter of Nancy Pelosi, who was born in the year 1964. After tying the knot with businessman Theodore Jeffery Prowda in 2008, she changed her name to Nancy Prowda. She is one of the siblings who chose to stay out of the limelight. In 2019, however, she spoke to The Washington Post about her mother's parenting ways.

Nancy Corrine said,

"She has a way of delivering her message to the intended without rubbing their face in it."

Jacqueline Pelosi—

According to Hollywood Life, Jacqueline has kept her life very private. Reports suggested that she has been working as a teacher at an art studio that she owns as well.

Paul Pelosi Jr.—

Nancy's only son, Paul Pelosi, Jr., born in January 1969, has worked as a real estate broker and a business analyst. In January 2022, The Daily Mail reported that a paper trail suggested that Paul was connected to many criminals and fraudsters. He reportedly opened a company called Natural Blue Resources Inc., which was later slammed with fraud charges.

Christine Pelosi—

Christine was born to Nancy and Paul Pelosi in May 1966. She is a political strategist for the Democratic Party from California. She received her bachelor's degree from Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. Christine then attended the University of California Hastings College of the Law to get a JD.

She has also been an author and wrote books such as Campaign Boot Camp: Basic Training for Future Leaders and Campaign Boot Camp 2.0. Since 2007, Christine has also penned down multiple articles for The Huffington Post.

Alexandra Pelosi—

A journalist and a documentary filmmaker, Alexandra Pelosi was born in October 1970. 55-year-old Alexandra is the youngest daughter of Nancy Pelosi. She attended Loyola Marymount University and the University of Southern California to receive her bachelor's and master's degrees, respectively.

She has directed several documentary films, like Journeys with George, Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County, and The Insurrectionist Next Door, to name a few.

As of now, Pelosi has not made remarks about her exit from politics. Last month, during an interview with the San Francisco Examiner, Nancy Pelosi stated that she had not decided if she would run for re-election until the latest election on Tuesday.