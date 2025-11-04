Who all made to the list of Latin Grammys 2025 performers? Complete lineup explored with Bad Bunny, Karol G, and more

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Bad Bunny performs during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

The Latin Recording Academy has rolled out a set of artists slated to grace the stage at the 2025 Latin GRAMMY Awards, conjuring expectations of a night awash in star power and a kaleidoscopic swirl of genres. The disclosed roster pairs heavyweights Bad Bunny and KAROL G with a cadre of inventive acts, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Chuwi, Fuerza Regida, Jesús Ortiz Paz and the venerable legend Marco Antonio Solís.

Poised for a broadcast from Las Vegas on Thursday, November 13, the upcoming ceremony is already being touted as one of the year’s eagerly awaited Latin‑music celebrations.

In the run‑up to the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny dominates the field with a dozen nominations covering slots like Record, Album and Song of the Year, a clear sign of his enduring grip on Latin music. Hot on his heels, duo CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso pull in ten nods, reflecting their growing sway, across pop, alternative and visual‑media territories.

Karol G's chart‑topping run persists, as she garners three nominations with Record of the Year and Song of the Year, in the mix; simultaneously, Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida claims a nod, for Best Regional Song, underscoring the growing sway of music. On November 13, the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMYs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, showcasing an all‑star roster that includes Rauw Alejandro, the legendary Gloria Estefan, Christian Nodal, guitar icon Carlos Santana and the electrifying Grupo Frontera, with Raphael, honored as the 2025 Person of the Year, also taking the stage.

With TelevisaUnivision steering the show, this year’s ceremony does more than just applaud the Latin sounds; it also rolls out two categories, Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song, signaling a pivotal moment in the Recording Academy's ongoing push to highlight shifting genres and fresh artistic daring across the Latin music scene.

