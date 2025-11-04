Wendy's Celebrates the Holidays with a Snickerdoodle Twist on Its Classic Frosty: All you need to know

Night view of Wendy's fast food restaurant chain location in Dublin, California, with sign advertising late night hours, March 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Wendy's is ushering in the holiday season with a spin on its dessert lineup. Starting from November 3, the chain will introduce a limited‑edition treat, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion at every Wendy's nationwide. This seasonal indulgence blends a chocolate or vanilla Frosty foundation with a ribbon of cookie sauce and a light dusting of authentic cookie crumbles, conjuring the warm, nostalgic flavor of traditional holiday baking.

Wendy's is ringing in the holiday season with a cookie‑inspired twist on its signature dessert, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion. By blending the cinnamon‑sugar essence of a snickerdoodle with the brand's beloved Frosty base, the new flavor delivers a spoonful that feels like a nostalgic, cozy holiday moment. Windy's said in a statement (via PEOPLE):

"Whether you’re piling the fam into the car for a much-needed sweet treat, surprising your BFF, treating your team at work or just want to show yourself some love, Wendy's Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion is a gift for everyone on your list."

The concept was first unveiled at Wendy's Investor Day on March 6, 2025. The full Frosty Fusions and Swirls lineup rolled out on April 10 as reported by PEOPLE. Wendy's just rolled out a line of Frosty mash‑ups that feel like a flavor playground. The new range includes inventive creations like the Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion marking the first time the classic toaster pastry gets turned into a frozen treat.

Next arrives the Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion, a swirl of gooey brownie‑sauce ribbons peppered with bite‑sized Oreo pieces. Then follows the Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion, its ribbons threaded through the mix and studded with toffee bits. The launch rides the wave of Wendy's themed releases coming after the spooky Wednesday‑inspired "Meal of Misfortune" which featured a haunting cherry‑streaked vanilla Frosty.

Wendy's Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion blends warmth, flair and holiday decadence, delivering a comforting dessert that radiates the same jubilant spirit the season brings.

